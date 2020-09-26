GARRETT — The visiting Garrett Railroaders scored three second-half touchdowns for a 21-0 win over the West Noble Chargers in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division contest Friday.
The Railroaders improved to 2-3 in all games and 2-0 in NECC Big play. The Chargers are 0-6 overall and 0-3 in NECC Big action.
After a scoreless first half, Garrett got on the scoreboard first when freshman quarterback Aaden Lytle went in from a yard out with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third quarter. Zak Klopfenstein’s extra-point kick made it 7-0.
The Railroaders struck again before the quarter ended. Lytle found receiver Brady Cook for a 34-yard TD pass. Klopfenstein’s kick made it 14-0 Garrett with 4:32 left in the quarter.
Garrett tacked on one more touchdown in the fourth, with Kolin Cope scoring on a 19-yard run with 4:13 to play. Klopfenstein converted the extra point try for a 21-0 lead.
For the Railroaders, Cope carried 24 times for 164 yards. His longest run of the night covered 44 yards. Lytle added 24 rushing yards on eight attempts.
Lytle completed 3-of-9 passes for 70 yards. In addition to Cook’s TD reception, Cope caught one pass for 33 yards. Lukas Swager caught one for 3 yards.
Defensively, Brayden Baker and Mark William intercepted passes for the Railroaders.
Seth VanWagner made six solo tackles and assisted on nine others. Swager had three solo tackles and six assists. William had three solos and five assists. Carson Harter had two solo tackles and five assists.
Garrett was penalized six times for 40 yards. West Noble was flagged 10 times for 80 yards.
Both teams are on the road for NECC Big Division games. Garrett makes the long trek to Fairfield (5-0, 2-0 NECC Big). West Noble visits Lakeland (1-5, 0-2 NECC Big).
