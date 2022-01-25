Today, Jan. 25
Chicken fajita, fruit, cinnamon roll, milk variety.
Wednesday
Hobo potato, fruit, bread stick, milk variety.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, corn, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Friday
Pizza, cole slaw, fruit, chips, milk variety.
Monday, Jan. 31
Macaroni and cheese, California blend, fruit, chips, milk variety.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
French toast or waffle, sausage, hash round, fruit, milk variety.
