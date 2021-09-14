Varsity Cross Country
Garrett teams finish second, third
AKRON — The Garrett boys were the top area team at Saturday’s Tippecanoe Valley Invitational Saturday.
Tanner McMain won the boys’ race in 17 minutes, 32.25 seconds. Nataley Armstrong placed first in the girls’ race at 20:18.57.
The Railroaders finished second with 73 points, four behind team champion Rochester.
In the boys’ race, Luke Coffman placed 10th in 18:17.45, and Gavin Weller finished 13th at 18:25.39. Nate Presswood (19:13.4) came in 20th, and Landon Davis (19: 39.2) placed 29th.
Micah Malcolm (20:37.9) was 43rd. Keegan Angel (20:57.6) was 48th. Holden Bowser (22:12.9) was 62nd. Parker Reed (22:16.6) was 65th. Connor Brown (22:30.2) was 68th. David Kueber (22:34.4) was 70th.
Damion Castro (25:12.4) was 98th. Andrew Molargik (25:31.5) was 103rd. Tatner Woolard (26:08.8) was 107th.
In the girls race, Garrett finished in third as a team with 89 points. Manchester was first with 51 points, edging Rochester, who was second with 52.
Makenna Malcolm came in ninth at 21:50.15, and Addison Ebert placed 22nd in 24:18.06.
Samantha Liechty (25:07.4) was 33rd. Ayla Gilbert (27:58.6) was 53rd. Brooklyn Jacobs (28:06.0) was 54th. Allie O’Connor (29:12.5) was 60th.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Boys soccer team defeats Angola
GARRETT — Garrett’s varsity boys soccer team defeated Angola 3-1 Sept. 7.
Brayden Kennedy, Chase Leech and Joey Silva netted goals for the Railroaders.
Leech, Brady Heltsey and Thomas Loeffler had assists.
Railroaders net nine goals in win
FORT WAYNE — Jasen Bailey, Brayden Kennedy, Chase Leech and Joey Silva netted two goals each, and Peyton Simmons added one tally to lead the Garrett soccer team to a 9-4 win at Wayne Thursday.
Kennedy and Silva added two assists each, and Grayden Clingan and Kameron Ruiz had one each. Netminder Nick Barden made 11 saves.
Varsity Girls Golf
Railroader girls beat Adams Central
GENEVA — Garrett won 197-254 over Adams Central at Wabash Valley Sept. 7.
Abby Weaver shot a 43 and Sophia Ruble shot 45 to lead the Railroaders. Courtney Barse had a 54, Kaitlyn Bergman shot 55 and Halle Hathaway shot 65.
Also playing for Garrett were Chloe Best with a 53, Emmah Moody with a 68 and Mia Gullett with a 69.
Garrett defeated by Fremont
GARRETT — Fremont clinched back-to-back Northeast Corner Conference regular-season titles with a 184-223 win over Garrett Wednesday.
Kenadee Porath earned medalist honors with a 43, followed by teammates Khloe Glendening at 44 and Katie Baker at 45.
Abby Weaver led Garrett with a 49. Sophia Ruble shot a 53, and Chloe Best ended up with a 56. Courtney Barse finished with a 65, and Kaitlyn Bergman shot a 67.
Ruble, Weaver earn NECC honors
LAGRANGE — Garrett’s golf team finished sixth at Saturday’s NECC tournament at Heron Creek Golf Course.
Seniors Sophia Ruble and Abby Weaver earned All-NECC honors.
Ruble shot 94 over 18 holes and Weaver finished at 100 for the day.
Courtney Barse received honorable mention, shooting 112 to tie for 25th place.
Kaitlyn Bergman shot 120 for Garrett. Halle Hathaway shot 130.
Fairfield surprised undefeated and NECC season champion Fremont by winning the team title. All five Falcon players earned All-NECC honors.
Fairfield shot 370 to 383 for Fremont. The Eagles had three All-NECC selections.
West Noble (402) was third, followed by Lakeland (421), Westview (423), Garrett (426), Churubusco (437), Angola (465) and Prairie Heights (517).
Fairfield’s no. 3 golfer Bailey Willard was the individual NECC champion, shooting 86. Fremont’s Katie Baker shot 90 to tie for second place.
Varsity Volleyball
Garrett spikers lose in five sets
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Fairfield in five sets in a key Northeast Corner Conference matchup Sept. 7 at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
The scores were 21-25, 25-13, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13.
Morgan Ostrowski had 18 kills, nine digs, four assists and two block assists for the Railroaders, who won its own invitational on Saturday. Taylor Gerke had 34 assists, 12 digs and put 26 of her 27 serves in play with eight aces. Kyana Martinez had 11 kills, five digs, four aces and two block assists. Kinleigh Smith added 14 digs, three kills and three aces.
Garrett (8-2, 3-2 NECC) had 17 aces as a team in the match.
