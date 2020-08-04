GARRETT — Saturday morning’s much-needed rain showers stopped briefly, long enough for a parade celebrating Olive Gerard’s 100th birthday to wind in front of Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett where she has resided for about a year.
Garrett Police officers escorted the parade, led by a pickup truck with a colorful, giant cardboard birthday cake complete with pinatas in the back. The event was organized by members of Lighthouse Church in Huntertown, family and friends.
Dozens of paraders lined up in the Thomas Funeral Home parking lot a mile away, and then moved along C.R. 54 to the veranda at Miller’s where Gerard greeted the dozens of well-wishers who shouted birthday wishes from their vehicles and offered well wishes, cards, homemade signs, gifts, balloons and flowers.
Original plans for Gerard’s big day were sidelined due to the zero-visitor policy inside the Miller’s campus due to the coronavirus. Later in the day Saturday, loved ones wearing face coverings were able to gather four at a time to offer Gerard in-person wishes in Miller’s courtyard and enjoy a slice of birthday cake while observing social distancing.
The longtime Indiana University fan and alum was a home economics teacher at Carroll High School for many years. She and her husband, Paul, who passed away in 2012, are the parents of three sons: Daniel and Scott, and Gary, who died in 2003.
Gerard loves to write letters to family and friends who are spread all over the United States. Her birthday wish was to get her hands on a few new 2020 pennies which are in short supply. Miller’s staff were able to obtain 100 of the new coins for her as a gift, which Gerard plans to include in her letters — one at a time.
“You look beautiful,” many shouted as they briefly stopped along the parade route and honked horns in celebration.
“Stop by when this is all over!” Gerard answered with a wave and a smile.
