GARRETT — Safety concerns for abandoned wells in Garrett and DeKalb County were brought before the Garrett Board of Works Tuesday.
Nellie Peffley, director of the DeKalb County Soil and Water District, shared information about keeping water supplies safe and to prevent falls into the wells. A shared-cost program in the county with payment based on whichever is less — 75% of the total cost or a payment of $500 for 4-inch wells or larger, or a maximum payment of $300 for wells up to and including two-inches.
Well-capping must be done by a licensed well-driller and application must be approved by the SWCD, Peffley said. Work must be done within a year of the application date.
Garrett Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman described the well-capping as a “very worthwhile program,” noting there are many abandoned 2-inch wells in town that need to be capped off. Abandoned wells are described as discontinued for more than five years.
City Planner Milton Otero said he will search for any records or maps of older wells within the city.
Pellfrey said a workshop is planned to spread the word. Well-capping is not required at this time.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 192 calls for service between Jan. 16 and Feb. 5. His report showed 25 traffic warnings, five city ordinance calls, four traffic tickets issued and 13 property damage accidents during the three-week period.
Of the eight arrests made by officers, three were for alcohol, two warrants, and one traffic arrest, and four were miscellaneous arrests. Officers made 125 business checks during the period.
Kline was given permission to advertise for an opening in the department. He noted a portable speed sign has arrived and will be placed in various sites as needed.
Five bids were opened for an annual contract for janitorial work at the City Hall and police/fire department. Quotes ranges from $1,548 to $2,500 per month. They will be taken under advisement with the contract to be announced at the Feb. 21 meeting.
Kleeman said painting continues at the water plant. A sign will be added in front of the building soon.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported the ice rink at Feick Park opened for a couple days but has since closed due to warmer weather. Materials have arrived for additional downtown planters. To date, the city has received just shy of 150 tons of its contracted 300 tons of sale for the year for snow and ice control.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser was given the go-ahead to solicit bids for a new SUV to serve as a command vehicle for the assistant chief. In addition, he received permission to seek quotes for extrication equipment to replace ones currently used dating back to the early 1990s. Werkheiser noted the need to repave the parking lot at the station.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported five code violations since Jan. 17. There were two each for junk and rubbish and dumpster violations, and one for unlawfully obstructing passage of street or sidewalk. To date, 13 notices have been served.
The board also approved moving forward to deed Phase I of Heritage Estates subdivision to the city, but held back on Phase II as many lots are still not developed and the current street could be damaged due to heavy truck traffic.
The Garrett Common Council Tuesday evening adopted an ordinance for a capital improvement plan that specifies use of revenue under the County Economic Development Income Tax. The two-year plan shows 2022 revenue at $273,626 and estimates revenue for 2023 at $285,135. Similar to a capital improvement plan, the ordinance lays out the predicted cost of projects in the coming year and CEDIT funding.
