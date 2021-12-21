Marlene Culbertson
AUBURN — Marlene L Culbertson, 87, formerly of Auburn and Sarasota, Florida, died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1933, in Auburn to Gerald H and Lucile (Mitchener) Purdy.
She worked for 36 years at Messenger/Renaissance Publishing in Auburn. She was an assistant superintendent until her retirement in 1990.
She married Richard “Dick” Culbertson on Aug. 1, 1953, in Auburn and he passed away on March 29, 2003.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Mary Culbertson, of Auburn and Scott and Kim Culbertson, of Garrett; four grandchildren, Tim (Lori Westrick) Culbertson, Andy (Angie) Culbertson, Cailey (Jessie) Dugan and Jessica Culbertson; seven great grandchildren, Carson Culbertson, Kendal Culbertson, Gage Culbertson, Oliver Culbertson, Ava Farley, Mackenzie Dugan and Conner Dugan; sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and Jim VanElla, of Angola; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry Culbertson; brother, Dwayne Purdy; and sister, Marvel Daub.
Services were held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers, to be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
