GARRETT — Did someone say tea?
St. Martin’s Healthcare has announced the 16th annual Circle of Friends Tea, “Around the World.”
Tickets are now on sale for $25 each.
The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the First United Methodist Church of Auburn, 1203 E. 7th St.
Visitors will enjoy a light lunch followed by entertainment and an inspiring message. The event includes an international tea list and delicious, one-of-a-kind desserts to ensure an extraordinary experience.
Guests have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets on a variety of gift packages donated by local businesses, individuals, and organizations.
All proceeds benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare, allowing for the continued service for the uninsured and under-insured of DeKalb and Noble counties.
