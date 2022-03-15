Garrett softball team holding BBQ fundraiser
GARRETT — The Garrett High School softball team will hold a barbecue fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Timmy’s Hall & Neza’s Too, 1346 S. Randolph St.
Two meal options are available for $10 each: choose either a rib tip dinner or a half chicken dinner. Either option includes green beans and red potatoes.
For more information, contact Julie DePew at (704) 458-9544.
