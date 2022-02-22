Michael Pattee
GARRETT — Michael L. Pattee, 75, of Garrett, died Feb. 17, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Elizabeth Pepple
ORLAND — Elizabeth Ann “Tiz” (Alley) Pepple, 75, of Wall Lake, Orland and born in Garrett, died Feb. 11, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Robert Carroll
CORUNNA — Robert Lee Carroll, 80, of Corunna, died Feb. 17, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Sandra Bosler
AVILLA — Sandra J. “Sandy” Bosler, 81, of Avilla, died Feb. 13, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Lala McPherson
AVILLA — Lala Lou McPherson, 68, Avilla, died Feb. 13, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Harold Johnston Sr.
AUBURN — Harold J. Johnston St., 95, of Auburn, died Feb. 12, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Silas Hosek-Johnston
AUBURN — Silas G. Hosek-Johnston, 14, of Auburn, died Feb. 13, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Clair Immel
BUTLER — Clair G. Immel, 85, of Butler, died Feb. 11, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Jimmy Cody
WATERLOO — Jimmy W. Cody, 50, of Waterloo, died Feb. 17, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Jack Cook
WATERLOO — Jack W. Cook, 81, of Waterloo, died Feb. 14, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lola Phillips
WATERLOO — Lola L. Phillips, 96, of Waterloo, died Feb. 11, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Michael Hartman
EDON, Ohio — Michael L. Hartman, 69, of Columbia, Ohio and a Hamilton High School graduate, died Feb. 11, 2022.
Krill Funeral Service, Edon, handled arrangements.
Amy Christian
CONROE, Texas — Amy Beth Homsher Christian, 66, of Conroe, Texas and born in Kendallville, died Feb. 9, 2022.
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robert Combs Sr.
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Joseph “Bob” Combs Sr., 70, of Kendallville, died Feb. 14, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Rhonda Shepherd
KENDALLVILLE — Rhonda Lynn Shepherd, 56, of Kendallville, died Feb. 16, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Janet Tidd
KENDALLVILLE — Janet Louise Tidd, 77, of Kendallville, died Feb. 15, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
