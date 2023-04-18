GARRETT — It can happen here.
With recent train derailments, such as the incident in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3 resulting in mass evacuations after a train carrying vinyl chloride, DeKalb County Emergency Management and Homeland Security director Jason Meek has been leading town hall meetings to inform residents of response plans in place for such situations.
It’s not a matter of if but when disasters will happen here. At a town hall meeting Wednesday at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools, Meek shared how emergency responders prepare for the worst.
It’s the job of emergency responders and emergency management directors to be prepared when they do.
The train that derailed in Ohio earlier this year passed through Indiana, Meek noted. Northeast Indiana experienced a similar incident. On July 20, 1973, 13 cars of a 110-car Penn Central train derailed at the western edge of Fort Wayne.
Like East Palestine, those cars were carrying vinyl chloride, an industrial chemical. Like East Palestine, the Fort Wayne derailment and resulting explosion forced the evacuation of between 3,000 to 5,000 people.
“It’s not a will it happen, but when,” Meek said. “We know the potential is there.”
According to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation and Federal Railroad Administration, there were an average of 1,705 derailments from 1990 to 2021 in the nation.
A derailment doesn’t necessarily mean a pile of flaming or exploding rail cars, Meek noted. A derailment could be just a car coming off the tracks but remaining upright.
Regardless of the disaster — whether natural or man-made — there are four phases to emergency management: mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.
“We have to identify the threats,” Meek said. “It’s not just train derailments, it’s all hazards.
“We have to determine vulnerabilities and possible consequences when things happen. Is it hazmat (hazardous materials)? Is it fire? Is it EMS? Is it a catastrophe incident? Is it an explosion?
“When those things happen, what are the required resources?” Meek asked.
Hazards could be from acts of terrorism, civil unrest, cyber security, pandemic, flooding, an earthquake, ice storm, mass casualty incidents and tornadoes.
Developing and implementing a plan involves a variety of resources. Training and conducting an exercise on that plan helps responders determine what worked and what didn’t work and adjust.
With several rail lines crossing DeKalb County, there is a risk for train derailments. At the same time, several major roads, such as Interstate 69, U.S. highways and state roads cross or at least touch the county, with thousands of vehicles — some hauling hazardous or flammable materials — passing through each day.
Citizens must act when an incident occurs. If they hear or see something, they need to call 911 immediately to activate emergency responders.
Meek said it is important to use your senses to determine if evacuation or shelter in place is necessary. The keys are time, distance and shielding.
For emergency responders, the number one priority is life safety, which includes search and rescue, evacuating residents or asking them to shelter in place, and three Ts: triage, treatment and transportation of any injured civilians.
The next priority is scene stabilization, which includes determining whether to employ offensive or defensive tactics, Meek said.
Examples of an offensive tactic is moving in to shut off a hazard or extinguish a fire. A defensive tactic is allowing a fire to burn itself out. Responders must also be prepared to transition from one tactic to another.
Responders must also be aware of hot, warm and cold zones of an incident and to not take actions that could result in cascading events.
All DeKalb County agencies have participated in a comprehensive emergency management plan and all jurisdictions have participated in multi-hazard mitigation plans, Meek said.
While all fire departments have undergone hazardous materials training, the Auburn Fire Department is at the technician level. Other technician teams are with the Angola, Fort Wayne and Kendallville fire departments and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
In 2022, a railroad response plan between Noble and DeKalb counties was created. The initial step was a workshop last year. A tabletop exercise will be conducted this year, with a functional exercise with a fictitious train derailment planned for 2024.
Indiana Homeland Security will conduct a hazmat summit this May, with a tabletop exercise in 2024 and a functional exercise in 2025.
Having a pre-made “go kit” is something civilians can do to prepare for an emergency, Meek said.
Items for a go kit could include a flashlight with spare batteries; a battery-powered or hand-cranked radio that can reach National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration channels; a first aid kit; a seven-day supply of medications; a multi-purpose tool; personal hygiene items; copies of personal documents that includes a list of medications, medical information, proof of address, birth certificate and insurance policies; cell phone with charger; emergency contact information and games and activities for children.
Community resources such as government, schools and churches may be called upon to consult or provide shelter in the event of evacuations.
A unified command team comprised of a police chief, fire chief, EMA director, railroad official must work together to make decisions. “We all need to come together and make decisions together,” he said.
“At the end of the day, the citizens are going to want to know what’s going on,” Meek continued. “We want to make sure that we keep that communication flowing, that information-sharing and that decision-making all unified.”
While Meek said DeKalb County has done a “pretty good job of trying to prepare ourselves for bigger stuff,” an East Palestine-type incident will stretch those resources.
“If something like this happens in DeKalb County, this is complex. We are going to struggle with this.
“That’s reality. We don’t have the staffing. We don’t have the equipment. It’s going to take time to mobilize resources to get people here to help.”
He noted that responders and agencies from three states bringing the situation under control.
DeKalb County Councilman Bob Krafft praised Meek for efforts made to improve information and coordinate efforts in the event of emergencies.
“We are more prepared than ever,” Krafft said. “Communication is fantastic.”
Meek led a similar program in Waterloo earlier this month and plans to do another in Butler in May.
