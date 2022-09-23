WATERLOO — Senior Charity Lewis had a hat trick and classmates Jaylin Carroll, Riley Exford and Katie Witte netted two goals each as DeKalb scored a 9-1 win over Garrett in girls soccer Thursday.
The match had been postponed from earlier in the week due to the possibility of inclement weather.
The Barons improved to 11-3 in all matches with the win.
Exford got the hosts on the board just over six minutes into the match. Carroll won a battle for the ball in the box and moved the ball to her teammate.
Six minutes later, Lewis got the first of her three goals. Zoe Reed’s initial shot clanged off the post, right to Lewis, who buried her chance for a 2-0 lead. With 23 minutes left in the half, Witte made it 3-0. With just over 12 minutes left in the half, Carroll got her first tally of the contest.
The Railroaders (0-10) struggled to generate offense, but had a great scoring chance later in the half.
Freshman Josie Knepper brought the ball up the left sideline and passed to the middle. DeKalb goalie Sydney Mansfield made the initial save, but the ball trickled loose to a Garrett player, but her shot rolled just wide of the cage.
Exford closed out the first half scoring with a laser from beyond the 18-yard line into the top left corner. Garrett goalie Madelynn Schenkel, who made several quality saves for her team throughout the match, had no chance at this shot. DeKalb led 5-0 lead at the break.
The Railroaders came out with some great pressure to start the second half, but couldn’t get a clean shot on goal.
Moments later, on DeKalb’s first trip upfield, Witte scored to make it 6-0.
Right after Garrett generated more pressure, DeKalb was assessed a penalty in the box. Senior Lexi Gordon got the Railroaders on the board with a successful penalty kick with 31 minutes to play.
There would be no more scoring for about 14 minutes until Lewis took a crossing pass from Carroll in the slot and found the back of the net. Four minutes later, she took a free kick pass from Carroll that led to her third tally of the game.
With just under three minutes to play, the pair traded roles to close out the scoring, with Lewis feeding Carroll for her second goal of the match.
