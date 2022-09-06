Michael Sumner

GARRETT — Michael Sumner, 64, of Garrett, died Sept. 1, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Allan Deetz

WATERLOO — Allan W. Deetz, 67, of Waterloo and born in Garrett, died Aug. 30, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Gary Amerman

AUBURN — Gary L. “Gus” Amerman, 74, of Auburn, died Aug. 30, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Frances Carnahan

AUBURN — Frances J. Carnahan, 91, of Auburn, died Aug. 29, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Larry Essley

ZIONSVILLE — Larry John Essley, 79, of Zionsville, died Aug. 27, 2022.

Aaron Ruben Nelson Mortuary, Zionsville, handled arrangements.

Rosaria Husted

AUBURN — Rosaria M. “Rose” (Mondello) Husted, 79, of Auburn, died Aug. 29, 2022.

FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Wilbur Hobson

HAMILTON — Wilbur Alfred “Al” Hobson, 81, of Hamilton, died Aug. 26, 2022.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Verlyn Johnson

ASHLEY — Verlyn E. Johnson, 88, of Ashley, died Aug. 28, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Julianne Hersey

HOUSTON, Texas — Julianne I. Hersey, 83, of Houston and formerly of Pleasant Lake, died Aug. 31.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling local arrangements.

Teresa Papai

KENDALLVILLE — Teresa E. (Dellinger) Papai, 71, of Kendallville, died Aug. 26, 2022.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Steven Wallace

KENDALLVILLE — Steven Lee Wallace, 59, of Kendallville, died Aug. 28, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

