Monroe Kessler
GARRETT — Monroe J. Kessler, 80, of Garrett, died Sept. 8, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Donald Davis
AUBURN — Donald G. Davis, 71, of Auburn, died Sept. 7, 2020.
FairHaven Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Judith Gael
BUTLER — Judith Ann Gael, 72, of Butler, died Sept. 8, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Dannis Poper
Dannis Piper, 80, of Butler, died Sept. 8, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Eunice Powers
BUTLER — Eunice Powers, 82, of Butler, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dorothy Clark
HARTSELLE, Ala. — Dorothy (Dottie) Clark, 83, of Harstelle, Alabama and born in Waterloo, died Aug. 31, 2020.
A gathering took place Sunday in Fairfield Community Center, Corunna.
John McCombs
HAMILTON — John V. “Jack” McCombs, 77, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, died Sept. 8, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
DeLos Penland
HAMILTON — DeLos "Penny" Penland, 92, of Hamilton, died Sept. 4, 2020.
Services will take place Saturday, Sept. 19.
Russell Kasten
HUDSON — Russell L. Kasten, 63, of Hudson, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Patsy Wall
HUDSON — Patsy Wall, 75, of Hudson, died Sept. 10, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Jackson Wetzel
PLEASANT LAKE — Jackson “Jack” E. Wetzel, 86, of Pleasant Lake, died Sept. 4, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Ronald Goldner
KENDALLVILLE — Ronald I. Goldner, 63, of Kendallville, died Sept. 10, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Elsie Napier
ROME CITY — Elsie Mae Napier, 85, of Rome City, died Sept. 4, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Sharon Harris
FORT WAYNE — Sharon Lee Harris, 81, of Fort Wayne and a retired J.E. Ober Elementary School teacher, died Sept. 5, 2020.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Judy DeLong
ANGOLA — Judy K. DeLong, 74, of Angola, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Frederick Homan
ANGOLA — Frederick Joseph Homan, 81, of Angola, died Sept. 7, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Joan Wolfe
FREMONT — Joan Eileen Wolfe, 74, of Lake George, Fremont, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.