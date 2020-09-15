Monroe Kessler

GARRETT — Monroe J. Kessler, 80, of Garrett, died Sept. 8, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Donald Davis

AUBURN — Donald G. Davis, 71, of Auburn, died Sept. 7, 2020.

FairHaven Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Judith Gael

BUTLER — Judith Ann Gael, 72, of Butler, died Sept. 8, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Dannis Poper

Dannis Piper, 80, of Butler, died Sept. 8, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Eunice Powers

BUTLER — Eunice Powers, 82, of Butler, died Sept. 6, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Dorothy Clark

HARTSELLE, Ala. — Dorothy (Dottie) Clark, 83, of Harstelle, Alabama and born in Waterloo, died Aug. 31, 2020.

A gathering took place Sunday in Fairfield Community Center, Corunna.

John McCombs

HAMILTON — John V. “Jack” McCombs, 77, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, died Sept. 8, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

DeLos Penland

HAMILTON — DeLos "Penny" Penland, 92, of Hamilton, died Sept. 4, 2020.

Services will take place Saturday, Sept. 19.

Russell Kasten

HUDSON — Russell L. Kasten, 63, of Hudson, died Sept. 6, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Patsy Wall

HUDSON — Patsy Wall, 75, of Hudson, died Sept. 10, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Jackson Wetzel

PLEASANT LAKE — Jackson “Jack” E. Wetzel, 86, of Pleasant Lake, died Sept. 4, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Ronald Goldner

KENDALLVILLE — Ronald I. Goldner, 63, of Kendallville, died Sept. 10, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Elsie Napier

ROME CITY — Elsie Mae Napier, 85, of Rome City, died Sept. 4, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Sharon Harris

FORT WAYNE — Sharon Lee Harris, 81, of Fort Wayne and a retired J.E. Ober Elementary School teacher, died Sept. 5, 2020.

D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Judy DeLong

ANGOLA — Judy K. DeLong, 74, of Angola, died Sept. 9, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Frederick Homan

ANGOLA — Frederick Joseph Homan, 81, of Angola, died Sept. 7, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Joan Wolfe

FREMONT — Joan Eileen Wolfe, 74, of Lake George, Fremont, died Sept. 9, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

