AUBURN — Garrett did well for itself at the Duesy awards earlier this month.
The awards were presented Nov. 10 by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Organizers said a record 150 nominations were received in the various categories. From those nominations, three finalists were selected in each category.
The Young Professional of the Year, Seasoned Professional of the Year and Educator of the Year awards all went to individuals with Garrett ties.
Beau and Alyssa Schendel, owners of RBT Group of Garrett, received the Young Professional of the Year Award. Finalists were Tascha Zolman and Mark Burnworth.
“They are committed to bringing life to the City of Garrett in the form of tackling some of Garrett’s most difficult property challenges,” organizers said of the Schendels at the ceremony.
“They are transforming the community one renovation at a time. Both work relentlessly hard and are willing to make personal sacrifices for the good of the community.”
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver was recognized as Seasoned Professional of the Year. Finalists were Matt Faber and Tyler Cleverly.
“Tonya Weaver has been at the helm of one of the most decorated school districts in the State of Indiana over the past several years,” organizers read before making the award presentation.
“She leads with an unwavering commitment to empowering the staff and students to achieve their best. She is supportive, tough, collaborative and intelligent. Tonya’s unflappability is often listed as one of her most admirable character traits.”
Holly Wright, an elementary teacher at J.E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett was selected as Educator of the Year. Mark Claxton and the kindergarten team at J.R. Watson Elementary School were finalists.
“(Holly) is described as a teacher who ‘gets it,’” organizers read before presenting the award. “She is a natural, life-long learner and recently graduated from the highly acclaimed DeKalb LEADS program. She is one of Garrett-Keyser-Butler’s most celebrated and adored elementary teachers by both her employer and parents alike.”
Butler Elementary Principal Kim Clark received the Education Award. Weaver and DeKalb LEADS were finalists.
“Kim has been the principal at Butler Elementary for more than 20 years. She works tirelessly to provide a well-rounded education to her students while valuing and supporting them,” organizers read.
“She advocates for children and ensures their most basic needs are met so that they have every opportunity to achieve academic success. She supports staff members through her loyalty and is a driving force behind them to ensure continual growth and development.”
The DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership was recognized as the Nonprofit of the Year. Director Anton King accepted the award. Image of Hope and the DeKalb Humane Society were finalists.
“DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership is innovative and helpful to the communities of DeKalb. They are spearheading and leading a county-wide housing and broadband study,” organizers read.
“The team is making strides in resolving issues of all sizes in the community. Since 2005, they have assisted in bringing $1.1 billion in capital investment, 5,227 pledged jobs, and 6,646 retained jobs.”
Kevin McIntire and HealthMarkets Insurance were recognized as Small Business of the Year. Auburn Dairy Freeze and M.F. Projects were finalists.
“(Kevin) has grown his business through his genuine care for the people he works with and his involvement in the community,” organizers said. “He has grown as a leader through the DeKalb LEADS program. He is a hard worker, determined, and passionate about his career.”
Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing was recipient of the Business of the Year. Angie Holt accepted the award. 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and Garrett State Bank were finalists.
“Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing has excelled in their industry despite the ever-changing supply chain and economy,” organizers said. “Rathburn has worked together as a team to develop a family-like culture where everyone feels vested in the success of the company.
“From expanding their product lines to creating an employee garden, this company has taken a well-rounded approach to advancing their company and workforce.”
Jason Sweitzer was selected as recipient of the Allen Graber Citizenship Award. Robert L. Wilder and the Schendels were finalists.
“Jason Sweitzer has exemplified what it means to be a humble leader. Through his leadership, Tempus Technologies has been praised for being both an amazing workplace and an outstanding corporate citizen,” organizers said.
“In 2020, Jason and his wife Joann launched the Sweitzer Family Foundation with the goal to rethink the way philanthropy impacts the community. He has assembled an amazing team of community-minded, big-thinkers, to tackle some of the community’s most pressing problems.”
The Duesy committee was comprised of Shannon Carpenter, Jessica Christian, Jessica Griffith, Amber Haiflich, Brianne Haiflich and Kevin McIntire.
