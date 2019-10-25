GARRETT — A newly-formed team of Garrett Police officers recorded more than 250 drug-related arrests so far this year — and they are not going away.
The Drug Task Force was launched at the end of last year when officer Michael Shutt and Sgt. Kevin Kyle approached Chief Roland McPherson with the idea.
Shutt and Kyle attended the Indiana State Police and Prosecutor Narcotics School which specializes in the training of narcotics investigations.
“That’s what kind of kicked all this off,” said Shutt, who took the course last year as did Kyle in early 2019.
Sgt. Kylan LaMotte and Sgt. Mathew Blodgett were added to the four-member team, chosen for their work ethic and experience. The team also includes LaMotte’s K-9, Axel.
“Our goal is to reduce the drug problem,” Kyle said. “We have been encountering drugs our entire careers and wanted to continue fighting that problem.”
Since the beginning of the year, more that 121 people have been arrested on methamphetamine charges. Another 127 were charged with other drug-related offenses such as cocaine, marijuana, heroin and paraphernalia possession. K-9 Axel has assisted in 70 arrests since he was added on Jan. 1, some of which were drug-related.
Of note is that of the high number of arrests made in Garrett, 60% of the meth arrests and two-thirds of the drug-related arrests were people who live in other communities and surrounding states.
Kyle suggested maybe the seemingly higher number of arrests made in Garrett is because of releasing more information to the public and that they are finding larger amounts meth or heroin and cocaine.
Officers agree meth is the biggest drug problem in the region and in the state as a whole, noting Garrett’s drug problem is not high compared to other cities in the area.
“I don’t think it’s a problem that’s unique to Garrett,” LaMotte said.
Part of the success in the volume of recent arrests is developing informants and tips from the community.
“They are our eyes and ears out there,” Kyle said. “We follow up on any information they give us.”
“People call in when they see constant traffic and people in yards in front of homes in neighborhoods,” Shutt added. “They call and ask, ‘Can you please help me with this issue?’
“Because of tips like that, we obviously look into it,” he continued, “because that is what our goal here in Garrett is to make everybody feel comfortable where they are living.”
For example, Shutt said a call came in earlier this month about kids hanging out in the area of the library. Four of five arrests were made within a couple days based on that tip.
“We will get a tip about a house, and when we do surveillance on the house, we will see individuals leaving there and we will wait for them to commit some sort of infraction,” Shutt said. “We will stop them and since they left a drug house, then we have a higher alert that we need to possibly check for narcotics.”
The success is due to the entire Garrett department, also with assistance from Auburn’s three K-9s during shifts where LaMotte is not on duty, among others.
“It’s a team effort, not just citywide,” Shutt said.
“I think it’s a mix of officers’ experience and training,” Kyle said. “We are constantly doing training, so the experience of the officers that we have, the training, and then the work ethic we put in on a daily basis, it’s not just the four of us but the entire department.”
While nabbing drug dealers and users is important, Shutt said it is important to continue to reduce overdoses and get everything under control.
“When someone gets arrested for meth, it isn’t just them that is affected. It’s their kids. It’s their families,” he said. “To say we have a quota, like we’re going to get 15 meth arrests this month, instead we’re going to try to help as many people as we can, because that is the ultimate goal.”
One frustration is offenders are not off the streets for very long and repeat their habits.
“We can’t control what happens after we do our part,” Kyle said about how those arrested are prosecuted. “Part of it may be we are seeing such a high percentage of arrested individuals for these crimes, that they can’t lock everyone up for the maximum sentence.”
During one training session, Shutt learned the recovery rate for a person who tries meth one time is 11%.
“And that’s a majority of the people we deal with. They typically are not first-time offenders,” Shutt said. “A lot of the things we are seeing nowadays is some of the repeat offenders have had children, and now their children are coming to an age to where they are now adults, and because they grew up with that issue, now they are becoming the same as their parents.”
Some convictions require the offender go to facilities such as Serenity House or other rehabilitation programs.
“Garrett isn’t an Indianapolis city that (released offenders) can go to the other side of town and never be seen again once they are back,” Shutt said. “They come back to their homes, the same people they were using with are still here.
“They are not breaking the cycle because they are immediately back at it. It takes a lot of work for somebody to get clean,” he continued, “or they need to be gone long enough to get it out of their system.”
The relatively low cost of meth is about $75 a gram compared to other drugs, police said. That is a portion the size of a sugar packet, while one prescription pill might cost $40.
“The people who steal from their own family members, many times they hit rock bottom. Using drugs doesn’t just effect the offender — look what their habits have done,” Shutt added.
“They have to get the money somewhere to purchase the meth,” Kyle said of stealing from family and friends to buy drugs. “Obviously meth does something to the mind. Now, they are not in the right mind, and that leads to suicides, batteries. People use meth and get in their cars, and try to drive; obviously that is an OWI offense. Simple possession of meth is a starting point for other crimes.”
Although getting a handle of drug use can be frustrating, officers plan to stay on course.
“To both the offenders and the community; we’re not going away,” LaMotte said. “We are going to continue to be here. We are going to continue to fight the fight.”
“At least for me, I just go out there and keep going until I can’t find any more,” Shutt added.
Officers encourage residents to contact the department with tips or information by calling 357-5151, ext. 3201. The department also welcomes donations to further the program.
“I’m very proud of the officers and their results,” McPherson said. “They showed the initiative to create a task force after finding that the majority of drug activity in Garrett was actually generated from outside locations.
“Although the team has limited officers directly attached, all of the Garrett Police Department is involved in some manner, whether it be providing information or direct assistance,” he continued. “I believe it shows great community concern and involvement through pro-active thought and performance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.