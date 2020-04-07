Joan Berenyi
BUTLER — Joan J. Berenyi, 53, of Butler, died April 2, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ruth Ann Stauffer
BUTLER — Ruth Ann (Hornberger) Stauffer, 81, of Butler, died March 28, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Gary Bowman Jr.
AUBURN — Gary Shaun Bowman Jr., 29, of Auburn, died March 23, 2020.
Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Betty Carbaugh
AUBURN — Betty Lou Carbaugh, 90, of Auburn, died April 3, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Billy Hand
AUBURN — Billy D. Hand, 77, of Auburn and formerly of Huntertown, died April 1, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Lottie Kollins
AUBURN — Lottie A. Kollins, 97, of Auburn, died March 28, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Edna Meyer
AVILLA — Edna C. Meyer, 103, of Avilla, died March 28, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Lois Friskney
KENDALLVILLE — Lois M. Friskney, 84, of Kendallville, died April 3, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Michael Taite
KENDALLVILLE — Michael James Taite, 60, of Kendallville, ied March 29, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jarrod Haines
ROME CITY — Jarrod Dane Haines, 34, of Rome City, died April 1, 2020.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.
John Knafel
ALBION — John H. Knafel, 72, of Albion, died April 2, 2020.
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion, is handling arrangements.
Mary Tanner
ANGOLA — Mary Ann Tanner, 81, of Angola, died March 29, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
