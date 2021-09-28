ANGOLA — Sophomore Morgan Gaerte had big serving runs in each set to lead Angola’s volleyball team to a sweep over Garrett in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday night.
The scores were 25-10, 25-14, 25-17.
“Any time Morgan is back there serving, she can make a run,” Hornets coach Lloy Ball said.
The 6-foot-4 Gaerte finished the night with 18 aces.
Gaerte helped Angola (11-5, 7-0 NECC) jump out to a 12-2 lead in the first set.
Gaerte made a run to open up a close contest in the second set. She had three sets in four points to give the Hornets a 19-12 lead. Her serving run built a 22-12 for her team.
After the Railroaders (15-6, 6-3) scored the first four points of the third set on Taylor Gerke’s serve, Angola got the side out and scored 10 straight points on Gaerte’s serve to take an 11-4 lead. That stretch of serves ended with a service error by Gaerte.
Gaerte finished the night with 17 kills. Mya Ball and Brea Harris had five each for the Hornets. Ball had four blocks.
Morgan Ostrowski had seven kills, six digs and two blocks for the Railroaders. Gerke had 15 assists and two aces. Sophomore Kyana Martinez had six kills and three blocks, and Kinleigh Smith added five digs.
“It was something we talked about and we couldn’t get it going in serve receive,” Garrett coach Taylor Smith said. “We dug ourselves a pretty big hole and couldn’t get out of it.”
Smith and the Railroaders are welcoming the challenges down the final stretch of the regular season, including the Hornets, Wawasee, Woodlan and strong Class 1A programs Lakewood Park and Blackhawk Christian. Smith is looking for her team to become more cohesive and confident.
The Railroaders travel to Hamilton today, Sept. 28.
