GARRETT — Organizations learned how to adapt in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In some cases, that meant canceling events such as the Heritage Days Festival and Garrett Alumni Reunion.
The annual alumni golf outing still took place, and school leaders throughout DeKalb County worked with county health officials to determine how to conduct in-person classes.
Safety accommodations were in effect that enabled a new queen to be crowned at the annual Miss Garrett pageant.
This article looks back at news events in July and August.
July
As COVID-19 wreaked havoc on nearly every aspect of society in 2020, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district invited parents to complete a survey regarding plans for re-entry plans for the upcoming school year.
The survey was developed in collaboration with other DeKalb County school superintendents. Since the release of state re-entry guidance on June 5, the DeKalb County Health Department and local medical professionals collaborated with education officials on how to conduct in-person classes while maintaining a safe environment students and staff.
The following week, Superintendent Tonya Weaver said 75 percent of families preferred the in-person traditional classroom model with an eye of Aug. 13 as the first day of school.
The Garrett Common Council discussed but took no action on a proposed rezoning ordinance at its July 7 meeting. If adopted, the ordinance would have rezoned two tracts of land — consisting of 1.5 acres — from residential to business general district in the 1300 block of South Randolph Street.
Property owner Danny E. Weimer planned to build a veterinary clinic on the land. The plan was given favorable recommendation by the Garrett Plan Commission in June following a public hearing. At its July 21 meeting, the council adopted an ordinance to rezone the properties.
Garrett teacher Chad Sutton was one of three Indiana educators named as a finalist for the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Sutton and the 50 other nominees, were running for a share of $1 million in total cash awards for their trades programs.
After being closed for several months, The Curiosity Shop in Garrett reopened in mid-July. To protect volunteers, sneeze guards were placed around the cash register, with mandatory masks and social distancing required.
Marc Chamberlin opened his new office in downtown Garrett as an independent advisor at 129 S. Randolph St. He began his career in Garrett in 2003.
The annual Aaron “Sneezy” Smith Alumni Golf Outing carried on despite pandemic concerns, with 2001 classmates Heath Peters, Warren Giegold, Mike Chester and Bobby York carding a 15-under 57 to win the first flight.
Food Truck Mondays also returned to the Garrett High School parking lot with a variety of vendors. Proceeds from the event go toward the school’s Japanese foreign exchange program.
August
Sarah Cooper won the title of Miss Garrett 2020 from a field of 12 contestants at the Aug. 1 pageant in the Performing Arts Center. Cooper is the daughter of Fritz and Mary Cooper. Sadie Best, the daughter of Brian and Tami Best, was first runner-up.
The COVID-19 pandemic did not halt plans to celebrate the Olive Gerard’s 100th birthday. The Miller’s Merry Manor resident waved as dozens of well-wishers drove by with colorful banners, giant cardboard birthday cakes and pinatas. The event was organized by members of the Lighthouse Church in Huntertown, along with family and friends.
The fate of a home in Garrett was in the hands of Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace nearly a year after the City of Garrett’s Unsafe Building Committee approved an order for its demolition.
Property owners Terry Freeman and his sister, Lori Freeman, appeared at the hearing in response to the order, along with Garrett City Planner Milton Otero and City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff. Freeman served as his own counsel at the hearing, which was the final step in the process for demolition.
Garrett High School seniors and a few staff members expressed themselves with personalized parking spaces in the lot facing Houston Street. To participate, students paid $25 rental fee for the entire school year, which includes a parking tag for his or her vehicle, Students are able to choose their parking spaces. The money goes toward class projects.
After delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, work began on a new fiber optic network for Garrett residents. The project was delayed due to crews being help back from the coronavirus.
A Garrett toddler diagnosed with cancer at 6 weeks old was the grand marshal of a parade in honor of her second birthday. Kenzlee Knight celebrated her special day sitting on her mom’s lap while riding in a shiny Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled roadster loaned by Kendallville Powersports. She is the daughter of Kayla Gierhart and Sean Knight of Garrett. The parade began at Tireville and ended at Heritage Park at the north side of town.
Local nursing homes were either free of or experiencing very low COVID-19 activity by mid-August. This was seen as a good sign as facilities are safe from the virus that can to considerable damage to their vulnerable populations. Early in the pandemic, the state had resisted calls to release more detailed data about nursing homes beyond statewide totals, but that changed in July.
Three Garrett High School seniors set off on a week-long Alaskan adventure that included hiking, fishing for salmon, flying in float planes and kayaking.
Aiden Custer, Noah Dapp and Colton Weimer, along with Dan Weimer, set off on the one-in-a-lifetime trip against many restrictions due to COVID-19. They were required to undergo testing before leaving Anchorage and again before their return flight. The travelers returned as scheduled and planned a welcome home fish fry.
A spurt in Garrett’s population was expected as the 2020 census was wrapping up the end of September, according to City Planner Milton Otero. He reported more than 72 percent of the local population had responded by mid-August, above the state response of 68 percent. The city showed a 2 percent population increase between 2020 and 2018, from 6,286 to 6,413.
The Garrett Alumni Association named new officers for 2020. Carolyn Ridenour (Garrett Class of 1960) was named president, with Jenny Teders (1979) as first vice president. Bob Johoski (1960) was picked as second vice president and Linda Anderson (1967) is third vice president.
Beth Novy (1973) is recording secretary. Chris Smith (1969) is corresponding secretary. Jacob Barnhart (2010) is treasurer and Carley McBride-Lowe (2010) is assistant treasurer. Each year, four of the eight officers are elected for two-year terms.
