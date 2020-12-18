AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported five deaths of residents who were positive for the coronavirus and 18 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The deaths are the most reported by DeKalb County on a single day, surpassing four deaths confirmed on Dec. 4 and again on Tuesday. A total of 54 county residents now have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 20 in December.
One patient who died was more than 70 years old, three were above 80 and one was older than 90. No further information about the deaths will be released, the Health Department said.
Friday’s new cases raise the county’s total to 2,700 since the start of the pandemic and 735 in December. The Friday case total is far below this month’s average of 41 per day.
Friday’s new patients include one between birth and age 10; one between ages 11-20; one from 21-30 years of age; two between 31-40; two who are 41-50 years old; four who are 51-60; three who are 61-70; none who are 71-80; three who are 81-90 and one between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 220 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one since Thursday, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.