Garrett wrestlers
defeat Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Garrett was a 46-24 winner over host Wawasee Saturday.
Colton Weimer (106), Jadyn Gilbert (138), Chandler Minnich (160), Doug Merriman (195) and Seth VanWagner (220) all had pins for the Railroaders, who improved to 7-0.
Chase Leech (152) won by major decision. Brayden Baker (132) and Kamren Pelmear (170) won by decisions. Hayden Brady (113) won by forfeit.
Garrett 46, Wawasee 24
152 — Leech (GR) won by 10-2 maj. dec. over L.Dilley (Waw). 160 — Minnich (GR) won by 1:20 pin over Hawkins (Waw). 170 — Pelmear (GR) won by 13-12 dec. over Zimmerman (Waw). 182 — W.Slusher (Waw) won by 3-2 dec. over O’Connor (GR). 195 — Merriman (GR) won by 1:22 pin over Flannery (Waw). 220 — VanWagner (GR) won by 4:37 pin over Vazquez (Waw). 285 — H.Slusher (Waw) won by 2:37 pin over Camp (GR). 106 — Weimer (GR) won by 3:52 pin over Salazar (Waw). 113 — Brady (GR) won by forfeit. 120 — Miller (Waw) won by 7-3 dec. over McComb (GR). 126 — Tom (Waw) won by 3:00 pin over McCormack (GR). 132 — Baker (GR) won by 12-11 dec. over B.Dilley (Waw). 138 — Gilbert (GR) won by 3:08 pin over Stuckman (Waw). 145 — Alexander (Waw) won by :50 pin over Wells (GR).
