Robert Hootman
FORT WAYNE — Robert W. Hootman, 91, of Fort Wayne and born in Garrett, died April 3, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Karen Nowak
GARRETT — Karen Renee Nowak, 58, of Garrett, died March 20, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Catherine Charlton
AUBURN — Catherine M. (Myers) Charlton, 66, of Auburn, died April 3, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Shutt
AUBURN — Kenneth L. “Kenny” Shutt, 77, of Auburn, died March 17, 2022 in Arizona.
Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in Cedar Creek Cemetery, 6840 C.R. 11-A, Auburn.
Amy Wasnich
LARGO, Fla. — Amy Jo Wasnich of Lagro, Florida and formerly, of Auburn, has died.
Services took place today, April 12, in Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
Denise Petre
BUTLER — Denise S. Petre, 56, of Butler, died April 5, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Charles Howard
HAMILTON — Charles Gilbert Howard, 88, of Hamilton, died March 30, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, died arrangements.
Richard Hahnert
KENDALLVILLE — Richard Dale Hahnert, 77, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Kendallville, died March 31, 2022.
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Max Powers
KENDALLVILLE — Max Robert Powers, 73, of Kendallville, died April 2, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Diane Root
KENDALLVILLE — Diane Root, 82, of Kendallville, died April 6, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
James Messer
ROME CITY — James W. Messer, 71, of Rome City, died April 7, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Diana Ruble
ROME CITY — Diana K. (Trump) Ruble, 73, of Rome City, died March 31, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
