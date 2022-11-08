Civil War group meets Nov. 14
FORT WAYNE — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at the Waynedale Branch of the Allen County Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne.
The guest speaker will be Nicole Etcheson, who will talk about Indiana’s reaction to President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, email cwrtnei@aol.com, on Facebook page at CWRTNEI or at the website, civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
