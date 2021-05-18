Church selling taco dinners
GARRETT — The Garrett Presbyterian Church will sell carry-out taco dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. today, May 18, at the church’s Heritage Hall, 221 S. Franklin St.
The menu will feature two tacos, rice and beans for $10; nachos for $10; queso dip for $5; chips and salsa for $3; and Mexican soda for $3. A bake sale also will take place.
The church will continue to serve the taco dinners on the third Tuesday of each month.
