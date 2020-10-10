GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art will spotlight the works of successful and prolific artists Alexandra Hall and Jeremy Stroup in its new exhibit that opens Friday.
Hall’s colorful, whimsical paintings of animals will make for a bright and beautiful show combined with Stroup’s paintings and drawings of flora and fauna native to the local area and his other colorful illustrations.
Hall is a professional painter, muralist and illustrator. Her works reflect her playful personality and her desire to bring positive energy into the world. There are whimsical and surrealistic tones in her large acrylic works.
Hall is serious about advocating for the arts and community involvement. She sat on the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission Steering Committee and now acts as a consultant for the Public Art Commission. She is the manager of Art This Way, a mural program in Fort Wayne under the umbrella of the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District.
Hall was the lead consultant on the Make It Your Own Mural Fest, which included 11 northeast Indiana counties. Garrett was chosen to represent DeKalb County, with a mural featuring a train and butterflies.
Hall received two Bachelor of Arts degrees from Indiana University in Bloomington, one in Slavic languages and literature and one in political science.
She has won numerous honors and awards for her work. Hall was also named the Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Advocate Award of the Year in 2019.
Hall’s works can be found in private and public collections across the United States.
Hall will debut a new painting on opening night.
Stroup is a mixed-media artist in Fort Wayne. He grew up in Adams County and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from Indiana University at its Fort Wayne campus.
After graduation, Stroup primarily pursued 2-D designs, working in ink, collage and acrylic paint.
Stroup has had work displayed in several Fort Wayne galleries, at pop-ups, art fairs and in local businesses.
His work has gone through several series, including the themes of architecture, mythology, nocturnal constellations and shaolin monks.
Currently, Stroup’s work has been applied to illustration and public art, displaying maps and scenes of the Midwest, populated with local flora and fauna.
The show opens Friday from 6-8 p.m., with artists’ talks at 6:30 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 15. The show is free and open to the public, with all ages welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.