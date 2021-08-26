Early morning thunderstorms Thursday dumped heavy rain and caused power outages in various locations in DeKalb County.
An Auburn resident reported 3-1/2 inches of rain.
A lightning strike at 2:25 a.m. cut power to approximately 180 customers, according to a post on the City of Auburn’s Facebook page. A circuit was de-energized to allow crews to make repairs, causing an additional 540 customers to be without power.
The primary outage area impacted the downtown area, according to Auburn Electric Utility Superintendent Chris Schweitzer, generally between 7th, Van Buren and Union streets and Ensley Avenue.
The main outage was found to be a severed conductor in a circuit running through the 9th/Center street area, with a lightning strike the likely cause.
Line crews disabled the circuit, replaced the failed conductor and closed the circuit. Service was restored to most customers by 5:50 a.m., Schweitzer said.
Approximately 150 customers were without power for about two hours in Garrett while crews repaired a utility pole likely hit by lightning, Garrett Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch said.
Customers east of Randolph Street, south of Quincy Street to about Sixth Avenue were impacted, he said. That area also includes the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District, which is on the same circuit.
“The top of a pole burned off, and we took the circuit down to make repairs,” VanDerbosch explained. “It probably took a hit and sat there and smoldered” for several hours until the top two feet of the pole “burned off and fell over.”
At 6:04 a.m., a maintenance supervisor reported the schools had only partial power.
Power was restored at 8:42 a.m. using a temporary poletop extension to replace the damaged piece until the entire pole can be replaced.
Scattered outages were reported on C.R. 19, C.R. 40, Fifth Avenue by Hamsher Street.
Like in Auburn, Garrett crews turned off the circuit around 6:40 a.m. so they could safely make repairs.
“Two hours doesn’t seem like a lot of time, but people have to realize you don’t just flip a switch” to restore power, VanDerbosch added.
