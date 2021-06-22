Ladies League
Players Points
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 115
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 115
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 112
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 110
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 108
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 107
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 104
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 102
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 99
Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 97
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 90
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 89
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 85
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 84
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 84
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 81
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 80
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 78
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 66
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 62
Low scores — Jane Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 40, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 41, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 41.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 129
Don Myers, Don Sproch 127
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 121
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 119
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 118
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 116
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 113
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 112
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 111
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 110
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 110
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 109
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 109
Austin Manth, Adam King 109
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 109
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 107
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 106
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 106
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 105
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 103
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 103
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 102
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 102
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 102
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 101
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 99
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 98
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 97
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 84
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 47
Low scores — Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 34, Austin Manth/Adam King 34, Ed Gibson/Mark Kluesner 34, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 34.
Tuesday Night League
Players Points
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 236
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 224
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 216
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 209
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 204
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 204
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom
Bottling/Packing 203
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 201
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 199
Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 199
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South
House 196
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 196
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 192
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 191
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 183
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 181
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 180
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 174
Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Howard Marchand 38, Bernie Landes 40.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded
Plastics 201
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 197
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn
Customs 196
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 195
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 193
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 192
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 191
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 187
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 187
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary
Clinic #1 181
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 180
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 175
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 174
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 174
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 171
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 169
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 169
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 167
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 165
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 160
Don Sproch, Josh Page 155
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 153
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 146
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 145
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 144
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 126
Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Sherm Lewis 38, Marc Munson 38.
American Legion League
Players Points
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 235
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 228
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 217
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 216
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 214
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 213
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 212
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 212
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 210
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 204
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 202
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 202
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 200
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 200
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 198
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 193
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 185
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 183
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 174
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 169
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 168
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 167
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 160
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 153
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 136
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 132
Low scores — Pat Kleeman 38, Mike Kleeman 39, Mike Fee 39, Dave VanDerbosch 39, Howard Paschal 39.
Thursday Morning League
Players Points
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 95
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 92
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 89
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 88
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 85
Les Franken, Bob Jones 50
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 78
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 78
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 77
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 76
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 76
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 75
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 75
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 74
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 74
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 73
Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 73
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 72
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 72
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 71
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 70
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 70
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 68
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 68
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 64
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 63
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 62
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 61
Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58
Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.