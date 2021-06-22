Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Players Points

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 115

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 115

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 112

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 110

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 108

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 107

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 104

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 102

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 99

Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 97

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 90

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 89

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 85

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 84

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 84

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 81

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 80

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 78

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 66

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 62

Low scores — Jane Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 40, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 41, Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 41.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 129

Don Myers, Don Sproch 127

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 121

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 119

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 118

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 116

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 113

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 112

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 111

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 110

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 110

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 109

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 109

Austin Manth, Adam King 109

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 109

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 107

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 106

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 106

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 105

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 103

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 103

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 102

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 102

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 102

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 101

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 99

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 98

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 97

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 84

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 47

Low scores — Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 34, Austin Manth/Adam King 34, Ed Gibson/Mark Kluesner 34, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 34.

Tuesday Night League

Players Points

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 236

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 224

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 216

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 209

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 204

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 204

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom

Bottling/Packing 203

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 201

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 199

Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 199

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South

House 196

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 196

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 192

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 191

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 183

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 181

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 180

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 174

Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Howard Marchand 38, Bernie Landes 40.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded

Plastics 201

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 197

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn

Customs 196

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 195

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 193

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 192

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 191

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 187

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 187

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary

Clinic #1 181

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 180

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 175

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 174

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 174

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 171

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 169

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 169

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 167

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 165

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 160

Don Sproch, Josh Page 155

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 153

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 146

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 145

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 144

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 126

Low scores — Mike Kleeman 37, Sherm Lewis 38, Marc Munson 38.

American Legion League

Players Points

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 235

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 228

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 217

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 216

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 214

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 213

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 212

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 212

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 210

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 204

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 202

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 202

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 200

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 200

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 198

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 193

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 185

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 183

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 174

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 169

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 168

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 167

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 160

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 153

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 136

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 132

Low scores — Pat Kleeman 38, Mike Kleeman 39, Mike Fee 39, Dave VanDerbosch 39, Howard Paschal 39.

Thursday Morning League

Players Points

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 95

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 92

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 89

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 88

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 85

Les Franken, Bob Jones 50

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 78

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 78

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 77

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 76

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 76

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 75

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 75

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 74

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 74

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 73

Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 73

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 72

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 72

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 71

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 70

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 70

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 68

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 68

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 64

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 63

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 62

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 61

Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58

Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 48

