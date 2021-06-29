Eugene Kessler
AUBURN — Eugene L. “Gene” Kessler, age 73, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Kessler was born on June 24, 1947, in Auburn, to Willis and Violet (Smith) Kessler.
He married Sally M. Emerick on Dec. 25, 1966, in Waterloo. She resides in Auburn.
Mr. Kessler honorably served his country in the United States Army serving in Vietnam as a specialist 5th class.
Gene worked for Dana/Eaton Corporation in Auburn for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Auburn American Legion Post 97.
He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and country line dancing with Sally. Gene believed that America was a great country and he was very patriotic. He enjoyed living his life to the fullest, making everyday a great day!
Survivors include his wife, Sally Kessler; daughter and son-in-law, Candy and Tom Cupka; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Mary Kessler; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Jonathan Kessler, Desmond and Kassandra Kessler, Kordell Kessler, Dayton Kessler, Allie and James Dillinger, Michael Cupka and Emily Cupka; one great-granddaughter, Jada Kessler; two sisters, Carolyn Halliger and Judy Thompson; and one brother, Lloyd Kessler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Don Kessler.
Visitation will take place today, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Burial will take place in Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Military honors in Roselawn Cemetery will be provided by Auburn American Legion Post 97 Color Guard, with assistance from Garrett American Legion Post 178 and active members of the United States Army.
Memorial donations may be directed to Auburn American Legion Post 97, 1729 Sprott St., Auburn, IN 46706, Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett, IN 46738 or Angola American Legion Post 31, 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
