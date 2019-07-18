GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday voted down proposed rate increases for the city’s wastewater and water utility users.
At the council’s April 2 meeting, city utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Inc. based in Indianapolis, told members both utilities are in good financial shape due to prudent spending. At that meeting, he suggested no rate increase would be needed at this time, even with the funding for a proposed centrifuge project.
At a May 7 meeting, Councilman Brad Stump suggested a 3% rate increase for the wastewater utility and a 2% hike for the water utility to avoid double-digit hikes seen in the past. He suggested the gains be used to increase the capital funds for both utilities. The council voted 3-2 to draft rate increase ordinances based on those percentages, with Dave Demske and Amanda Charles joining Stump voting in favor of the increases. Todd Sattison and Tom Kleeman voted against moving forward with the proposed hikes.
Tuesday, Stump made a motion to introduce both measures — a 3% increase for wastewater users and 2% for water utility customers. Each motion was seconded in order for council members to share opinions about the increases.
Sattison, who is superintendent for the Auburn wastewater plant, said the purpose of having a rate consultant is to be sure the city is on the right path.
“I trusted him to tell us if we needed a rate increase or not,” Sattison said. “(Guerrettaz) suggested a rate increase was not needed, and I am sticking to that. I understand where you guys are coming from, but we are on path for review every year.”
Stump said Guerrettaz always figured rates to take care of immediate needs.
“We have also done increases higher than he suggested. In this case, I feel it is not needed,” Sattison responded.
Kleeman said nothing had been said during the discussion to make him move forward with the proposed increases.
“We do need to start putting some money in the bank, but today, I don’t think we have to do that every single year,” Kleeman said.
Municipal wastewater and water utility users saw a 2% rate increase last year.
In other business, City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff reported he has been working with Police Chief Roland McPherson to amend certain chapters of the city’s code enforcement rules to clarify and simplify them for citizens, and he will be bringing them in piecemeal fashion for the council’s consideration.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said she is forming a committee to work on a master plan for the city’s ordinance book, noting it will be a multi-year project. The current code book has been removed from the city’s website due to inaccuracies, she said.
During an earlier meeting of the Board of Works, McPherson reported hours at the police station have changed, with the window open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
The police chief submitted his bimonthly report showing officers responded to 215 calls between July 1-14, including 37 traffic tickets, 64 traffic stops, and four property-damage traffic accidents.
McPherson noted 24 arrests were made, including 14 drug arrests, three each for operating while intoxicated, traffic and warrants, and one miscellaneous arrest. Officers also made 29 security checks.
K-9 Officer Axel and Officer Kylan LaMotte made 10 traffic stops resulting in five arrests so far in July, McPherson reported. The city’s code enforcement officer issued 29 violations, including 12 for high grass and weeds, and the remainder for a combination of high grass, rubbish, junk vehicles, parking issues and garage sale sign issues.
City Planner Milton Otero reported Duane and Erica Lapp have petitioned the city to have the unimproved rights of way and alley vacated near 1201 E. Quincy St. The city attorney is working on the details for an upcoming meeting.
The Plan Commission will meet July 23 for a secondary plat submission for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools for the Brennan Subdivision on South Second Street.
Otero said the city is working to reimburse Wade Jurney Homes $26,000 for seven improvement location permits, complete with tap fees, in Iron Horse Crossing. The company paid for the permits and has since rescinded the offer.
Two more sidewalk applications were approved through the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program, at a cost of $2,848 for the homeowners and for the city.
The board also gave approval for Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger to obtain costs for a motor and pump for the city pool. Two pumps are currently being used, with one as backup when the other is being rebuilt. The cost for each rebuild of the 25 hp motor with pump is about $1,500, Mossberger said. He estimated the cost of a new pump and motor at $8,000-$10,000.
