GARRETT — DeKalb County residents observed memorial services May 28 and 29 at several locations, including Auburn, Butler, Garrett, St. Joe and Waterloo.
Nearly 150 people honored the fallen May 29 at the Garrett American Legion Post 178.
“This is the day to remember those who gave their lives in the name of freedom. This is the day heroes that heroes were made,” guest speaker Mayor Todd Fiandt said.
Listing the many wars and conflicts throughout the history of the United State, dating back to the Revolutionary War through today, Fiandt added “there will be more.
“Many American men and women have served and died on the battlefields across the the earth in the name of freedom. American has what most places around the world wants — freedom for the people, not to be squashed under the thumb of a dictator or a totalitarian.
“Our men and women of our military have given so much to keep our way of life intact,” Fiandt said. “Today we honor them. Words cannot replace them, but words can help us remember what kind of person they were, what was in their heart, and how they feel about our country.”
Post chaplain Dick Bond opened the ceremony in prayer and provided the benediction in memory of brothers and sisters who gave their all.
Garrett American Legion post commander Chuck Henry welcomed guests and announced the names of community organizations whose leaders placed memorial wreaths in front of the podium, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Members of the Garrett American Legion color guard visited seven area cemeteries for Memorial Day services earlier in the day. Brief memorial services were also conducted earlier at Garrett City Hall and at Altona Town Hall.
At each site, the color guard presented a memorial salute, followed by the playing of “Echo Taps” by Paul Marlow and Jessica Walker Killingbeck.
