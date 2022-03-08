AUBURN — Garrett officials are moving forward in planning for future growth of its city boundaries.
The DeKalb County Commissioners gave unanimous approval to an extra-territorial jurisdiction for the city of Garrett at its Feb. 28 meeting. The agreement has to clear one more hurdle as it goes to the DeKalb County Council today, March 8.
Director of Development Services Chris Gaumer said the agreement is similar to ones that are in place with Auburn and Waterloo, both of which were revised in 2017.
Gaumer said the district is something Garrett has been working toward for several years.
The ETJ, which was approved earlier by the Garrett City Council, will encompass a two-mile area outside of the city limits. It extends roughly to the west side of C.R. 19.
During a Garrett City Council meeting earlier this year, City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said the ETJ is neither an annexation nor a precursor to annexation. It will not change zoning and will not change tax rates or add new taxes.
Properties will be subject to ordinances of DeKalb County and will still have the same oversight by the DeKalb County Commissioners, DeKalb County Council and all DeKalb County offices, excluding the DeKalb County Department of Development.
After its approval, Garrett City Planner Milton Otero thanked Gaumer and the commissioners for all their help with the process.
“I think it is a great step for Garrett,” he said.
