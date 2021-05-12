GARRETT — Members of the Garrett Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1892 will be cleaning veterans’ headstones in Calvary Cemetery on South Hamsher Street in Garrett on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the VFW post on North Cowen Street.
Many older headstones are in bad repair and need cleaning, organizers said.
