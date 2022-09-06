Parkview to host check-up day Sept. 14
AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. 7th St., Auburn, will host a check-up day Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The check-up day will take place from 7-9:30 a.m. The event takes place in conference rooms A, B and C. This is an appointment-only event. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Check-up day, held in conjunction with the Parkview Center for Healthy Living, makes it convenient for patients to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost.
Single tests and bundled tests, called wellness packages, will be available. Fasting is not required for these tests: glycohemoglobin A1C and thyroid stimulating hormone. The cost of the glycohemoglobin test is $30. The thyroid hormone test costs $35.
Two wellness packages will be offered: the customizable green package and the deluxe diamond package.
The green package includes a lipid profile and glycohemoglobin A1C for $50. Additional tests include a comprehensive metabolic profile for $25, a complete blood count for $15, prostate specific antigen for men at $30 and vitamin D for $40.
The diamond package includes the basic green package, plus the CMP, CBC, TSH and PSA for $115. The diamond package without the PSA is $100.
Check-up guest are asked to enter the hospital by parking lot C, enter at door 5, take the elevator to the third floor and turn left.
Patients may register in advance by calling 347-8125 and leave a message, including their name and phone number if a Parkview Center for Healthy Living representative is not available. Payment by credit card at the time of registration is required.
Masks must be worn at all times per Parkview Health policy. Questions may be directed to 347-8125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.