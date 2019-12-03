FORT WAYNE — Purdue University Fort Wayne will host the Gene Marcus Piano Competition Jan. 11 and 12.
The contest is open to young pianists between the ages of 9 and 18 within 100 miles of Fort Wayne.
There will be four age divisions: 9 and under, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18.
Cash prizes and camp scholarships will be awarded, and a winners recital will be broadcast on PBS channel 39. Senior division winners may be offered a scholarship to pursue a music degree at Purdue Fort Wayne.
The deadline for applications is Saturday, Dec. 14.
First-round live auditions will take place Jan. 11 and 12. Video submissions will be accepted as well. Applicants should visit pfw.edu/departments/cvpa/caa/piano-camp for more information.
Finals will take place Sunday, Feb. 2.
PFW has also announced it will host the Gene Marcus Piano Camp and Festival June 7-12.
The camp is for young pianists in grades 7-12 across the United States. The week-long camp will immerse participants in the art of playing piano and improving their playing and performance.
The camp is open to intermediate through advanced students. There will be workshops, master classes, keyboard musicianship and interactive group sessions. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in individual and group lessons, ensemble and guided practice sessions.
Also included will be daily recitals by guest artists, faculty and camp participants.
Partial scholarships will be available, and applications will be available soon at the website.
