GARRETT — The Garrett American Legion Auxiliary served up a hearty breakfast Thursday morning to honor the Class of 2020.
Class sponsor Mark Claxton told some 50 recent graduates in attendance the event could be considered their first alumni meeting,
He expressed appreciation for the class members for their grace, beginning with the trip to Washington D.C. that was cut back due to the pandemic, and the cancellation of several events including prom and graduation.
“There could have been a whole bunch of complaining,” Claxton said, adding they have been perhaps one of the best classes to go through the school.
Class President Cole Bergman welcomed classmates and also thanked high school staff and administrators. Clayton Fielden offered prayer. Organizers Chasity Newman, Rosey Newman and Lisa Wichman, plus several volunteers, were thanked for their efforts.
Door prizes were handed out from the JAM Center, Bagger Dave’s, Cupbearer Coffee, DeBrand’s, Crazy Pinz, Fort Wayne Musuem of Art, ACD Museum and the DeKalb County YMCA.
