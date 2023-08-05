AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County presented awards recognizing those who support the agency’s work at its annual meeting on July 18.
Nick Scheumann was presented with the prestigious Barbara Oren Award. This annual award is presented to a person exhibiting some of the same qualities possessed by the late Barbara S. Oren, one of the four original founders of the local United Fund, dating back to 1960.
“She was caring, hardworking, generous, willing to help others, and committed to making DeKalb County a better place,” United Way said, describing Oren’s qualities. Newspaper reports at the time of her death in 1997 described her as a person “whose spirit shined in helping other people”
“This spirit of selfless volunteerism is what we remember about Mrs. Oren and would like to recognize in someone else who has the same commitment to our community,” United Way said.
Scheumann was nominated by Zach Lightner and Melissa Eshbach and was voted to win the award for all he has done for United Way of DeKalb County and DeKalb County as a whole.
Jeff Frigo was presented with the Al Wleklinski Helping Hand Award from the United Way of DeKalb County for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. This award is presented to an individual who possesses qualities of outstanding volunteerism, dedication and hard work. Frigo was nominated by Zach Lightner and was chosen to win this award for his service to Day of Caring and other community needs that he joins in to help make sure DeKalb County is a better place to live and work.
Sue Carpenter was presented with the Women’s Leadership Award from United Way of DeKalb County for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. This award is presented to a woman who has been supporting United Way through the Women’s Leadership Council or Power of the Purse.
Carpenter was nominated by Tonya Weaver and was voted on to win this award for her years of service to Power of the Purse.
Other awards will be announced in the coming weeks.
