Holiday Hours
The library will close at 5 p.m. in Thursday, Nov. 28 and will remain closed through Sunday, Dec. 1 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Programs for kids of all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
Teen Room will be open Monday through Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.
Tweens — Wednesdays from 3-4:30 p.m. in Herzer Hall.
Adult programming
December Take and Make _ Stop by the upstairs circulation desk and pick up the supplies to make salt dough ornaments. Create a keepsake for years to come!
Monday, Dec. 2
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m. Mixed yoga, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4— Mixed Yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., the group will discuss “The Girls” by Emma Cline, copies available at upstairs circulation desk.
Genealogy Club, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6 — Mixed Yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 — Christmas Craft Workshop, 1 p.m. A great family program. Bring your kids or grandkids and make a variety of crafts for the upcoming holiday season. Space is limited. Call or stop by to reserve your spot!
Monday, Dec. 9
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m. Mixed yoga, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Mixed Yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12 — Cookies and Canvas, 6 p.m. All supplies and step-by-step instructions provided for participants to create their own works of art. Ages 14 and older. Space is limited. Preregistration required. No cost.
Friday, Dec. 13— Mixed Yoga, 6:15 p.m.
