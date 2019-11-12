GARRETT — Mayor Todd Fiandt said he was relieved the election was over Tuesday night, but but looks forward to continue serving the citizens Garrett.
With 61.4% of the vote, the incumbent Democrat was reelected to a second term in Tuesday’s municipal election over Republican challenger Larry Getts. The final tally saw Fiandt earning 595 votes and Getts receiving 374. Of a total of 3,906 registered voters, 969 cast ballots for nearly 25% turnout. Straight party votes numbered 129 Democratic and 100 Republican.
Election results by Precinct
• Precinct 1, Fiandt 81, Getts 55, out of 949 registered voters for a 14.44% turnout;
• Precinct 2, Fiandt 144, Getts 104, out of 868 registered voters for a 28.69% turnout;
• Precinct 3, Fiandt, 161, Getts 97, out of 984 registered voters for a 26.73% turnout; and
• Precinct 4, Fiandt, 209, Getts 118, out of 1,105 registered voters for a 29.68% turnout.
Four years ago, Fiandt won election with 58 percent of the 1,071 votes. In that race, he defeated Republican Ted Christensen by a 627-444 total. This was about 100 more votes cast in 2015 compared to last week’s election.
Polling site officials Tuesday said 12 people were lined up when the polls opened at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, where voters in Keyser Township precincts 1-4 cast their ballots.
Later in the morning, the voting was nonstop, officials said. Shortly after 10 a.m., nearly two dozen voters were lined up. By 12:30 p.m., 498 voters had signed in.
Fiandt ran his campaign on accomplishments his administration has made with Garrett streets, sidewalks, parks and downtown and the addition of several small businesses in the city.
Getts ran a strong campaign to create “a greater Garrett,” emphasizing park improvements and other amenities and engaging citizens in decision-making.
“I am just humbled by it all,” Fiandt said upon learning the results. “And I am excited to get started on the next four years.”
He credited Getts for a hard-fought campaign and said his opponent phoned to offer congratulations and any help he could offer.
Also Tuesday, Democrat Bobby Diederich and incumbent Republican Todd Sattison won council seats in unopposed contests, joining Republicans Amanda Charles and Dave Demske and Democrat Tom Kleeman. Republican Councilman-at-large Brad Stump did not seek reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.