107 W. Houston St.
From the Garrett Public Library website:
“We have not yet set a date in which we will return to normal operational activities. While we respect that many of our patrons depend on us for information, we are concerned that we cannot provide this service to you safely. We wish to keep everyone that works here, their families, and importantly, our patrons and their families safe.
“Any items that are checked out have had their due dates extended. All late fees during this time will be forgiven. Our digital resources, including eBooks, magazines and audio books will remain available through Libby and Overdrive. Most of our online databases will also still be available, including Auto Repair Reference Center, Consumer Reports, Inspire, Rocket Languages and Small Engine Repair Reference Center.”
The library’s south entrance is open from noon to 6 p.m. April 7 and April 8 on scheduled eLearning days to provide internet access to students who need it.
Remote Story Time
The Garrett Public Library may be closed for now, but Story Time is unstoppable. Join Miss Kristan at 10 a.m. Wednesdays for a special story stream live on Facebook.
