Programs for kids
of all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
Tween Time Wednesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. A place to hang out for older kids.
Library Explorers Club Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. Open to youth grade 1 through 6. The group will explore science and art, magic, technology, engineering and music. Come ready to have fun, learn new things, and maybe a snack or two. The group meets every Tuesday.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
6 p.m. Mixed level yoga
Thursday, Oct. 3
1 p.m. — Daytime Book Club “Redeployment” by Phil Klay
6:30 p.m. — Genealogy Club
Friday, Oct. 4
6:45 p.m. Mixed level yoga
Monday, Oct. 7
6 p.m. Restorative yoga
6:45 p.m. Mixed level yoga
Tuesday, Oct. 8
WEASELS Club, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
6 p.m. Mixed level yoga
Thursday, Oct. 10
6 p.m. — Cookies and Canvas, ages 14 and older, space is limited, preregistration is required. No cost for the class.
Friday, Oct. 11
6:45 p.m. Mixed level yoga
Monday, Oct. 14
6 p.m. Restorative yoga
6:45 p.m. Mixed level yoga
Save the Date — Saturday, Oct. 26
1-4 p.m.
Annual Free Fall Fest
