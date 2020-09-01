Arrested in Noble County
Cody W. Nelson, 29, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Aug. 22 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided. Nelson was held on $2,500 bond.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Jesse Elick, 38, of the 1400 block of North Harrison Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jasmine Gonzalez, 24, of the 600 block of North Harrison Street, Goshen, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 20 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Kenneth Campbell, 29, of Reading, Michigan, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Aug. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a Steuben County warrant. No charging information was available.
Earnest Barksdale, 39, of the 3700 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Aug. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Sabrina Roush, 26, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Aug. 21 by the Butler Police Department on charges of escape, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement and theft, both Class A misdemeanors.
Miguel Ortiz, 25, of the 7000 block of Terry Lake Road, Hamilton, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Aug. 21 by the Butler Police Department on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua Sorg, 35, of the 300 block of North Bryan Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Aug. 21 by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanors levels.
Joseph Sanders, 36, of the 100 block of High Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Aug. 21 by the Butler Police Department on charges of domestic battery at Level 6 and Class A misdemeanor levels; battery as a Class A misdemeanor and interference with reporting a crime, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nanette Yoder, 49, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:21 a.m. Aug. 23 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
John Goynes, 34, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 23 by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Justin Darling, 41, of the 7000 block of Autumn Chase, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Aug. 23 by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while ever receiving a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
