Betty Roose
GARRETT — Betty L. Roose, 92, of Garrett, died Jan. 28, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Pamela Welbaum
GARRETT — Pamela J. Welbaum, 74, of Garrett, died Jan. 28, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Steven Bainbridge
WATERLOO — Steven E. “Pork” Bainbridge, 63, of Waterloo and born in Garrett, died Jan. 21, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Jo Ellen Okuly
VAN WERT, Ohio — Jo Ellen Okuly, 66, of Van Wert, Ohio and born in Garrett, died Jan. 21, 2022.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Tiffanie Knox
AVILLA — Tiffanie Lyn Knox, 35, of Avilla, died Jan. 21, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
James Wilber
LAOTTO — James Leroy Wilber, 79, of LaOtto, died Jan. 19, 2022.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Joan Deskins
AUBURN — Joan Elizabeth Deskins, 74, died Jan. 28, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mary Kain
AUBURN — Mary Lu Kain, 90, of Auburn, died Jan. 22, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Eula Mansfield
AUBURN — Eula G. Mansfield, 91, of Auburn, died Jan. 23, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Anita Whitson
AUBURN — Anita Joan Whitman, 84, of Auburn, died Jan. 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
James Haverstock Sr.
BUTLER — James L. Haverstock Sr., 83, of Butler, died Jan. 23, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Kris Hendrickson
BUTLER — Kris Allen Hendrickson, 65, of Butler, died Jan. 22, 2022.
In lieu of funeral services, memorials are to the DeKalb Humane Society; P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
Gerald Leeper
ST. JOE — Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Leeper, 70, of St. Joe, died Jan. 26, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Violet Kinney
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Violet E. Kinney, 79, of Phoenix, Arizona and formerly of DeKalb County, died Jan. 18, 2022.
The family held a private gathering of remembrance.
Kathleen Casebere
HAMILTON — Kathleen M. Casebere, 90, of Hamilton, died Jan. 25, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Vonda Tuttle
ASHLEY — Vonda Tuttle, 64, of Ashley, died Jan. 23, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
David Forker
HUDSON — David Forker, 70, of Hudson, died Jan. 24, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Robert Warstler
HUDSON — Robert W. Warstler, 73, of Hudson, died Jan. 21, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Louis Sukala
LEO — Louis Bernard Sukala, 92, of Leo, died Jan. 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Marlene Bal
ANGOLA — Marlene Louise Bal, 87, of Angola and born in Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 20, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Laura Rodgers
ORLAND — Laura A. Rodgers, 60, of Orland, died Jan. 27, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Freda Georgel
KENDALLVILLE — Freda Lou Georgel, 86, of Kendallville, died Jan. 25, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jane Hampshire
KENDALLVILLE — Jane Hampshire, 85, of Kendallville, died Jan. 23, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Ronald Mellott
KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Eugene Mellott, 72, of Kendallville, died Jan. 28, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Joan Warren
KENDALLVILLE — Joan Warren, 88, of Kendallville, died Jan. 24, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
