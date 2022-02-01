Betty Roose

GARRETT — Betty L. Roose, 92, of Garrett, died Jan. 28, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Pamela Welbaum

GARRETT — Pamela J. Welbaum, 74, of Garrett, died Jan. 28, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Steven Bainbridge

WATERLOO — Steven E. “Pork” Bainbridge, 63, of Waterloo and born in Garrett, died Jan. 21, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Jo Ellen Okuly

VAN WERT, Ohio — Jo Ellen Okuly, 66, of Van Wert, Ohio and born in Garrett, died Jan. 21, 2022.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Tiffanie Knox

AVILLA — Tiffanie Lyn Knox, 35, of Avilla, died Jan. 21, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

James Wilber

LAOTTO — James Leroy Wilber, 79, of LaOtto, died Jan. 19, 2022.

D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Joan Deskins

AUBURN — Joan Elizabeth Deskins, 74, died Jan. 28, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Mary Kain

AUBURN — Mary Lu Kain, 90, of Auburn, died Jan. 22, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Eula Mansfield

AUBURN — Eula G. Mansfield, 91, of Auburn, died Jan. 23, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Anita Whitson

AUBURN — Anita Joan Whitman, 84, of Auburn, died Jan. 24, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

James Haverstock Sr.

BUTLER — James L. Haverstock Sr., 83, of Butler, died Jan. 23, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Kris Hendrickson

BUTLER — Kris Allen Hendrickson, 65, of Butler, died Jan. 22, 2022.

In lieu of funeral services, memorials are to the DeKalb Humane Society; P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.

Gerald Leeper

ST. JOE — Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Leeper, 70, of St. Joe, died Jan. 26, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Violet Kinney

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Violet E. Kinney, 79, of Phoenix, Arizona and formerly of DeKalb County, died Jan. 18, 2022.

The family held a private gathering of remembrance.

Kathleen Casebere

HAMILTON — Kathleen M. Casebere, 90, of Hamilton, died Jan. 25, 2022.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.

Vonda Tuttle

ASHLEY — Vonda Tuttle, 64, of Ashley, died Jan. 23, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

David Forker

HUDSON — David Forker, 70, of Hudson, died Jan. 24, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Robert Warstler

HUDSON — Robert W. Warstler, 73, of Hudson, died Jan. 21, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Louis Sukala

LEO — Louis Bernard Sukala, 92, of Leo, died Jan. 24, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Marlene Bal

ANGOLA — Marlene Louise Bal, 87, of Angola and born in Pleasant Lake, died Jan. 20, 2022.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Laura Rodgers

ORLAND — Laura A. Rodgers, 60, of Orland, died Jan. 27, 2022.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Freda Georgel

KENDALLVILLE — Freda Lou Georgel, 86, of Kendallville, died Jan. 25, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jane Hampshire

KENDALLVILLE — Jane Hampshire, 85, of Kendallville, died Jan. 23, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Ronald Mellott

KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Eugene Mellott, 72, of Kendallville, died Jan. 28, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Joan Warren

KENDALLVILLE — Joan Warren, 88, of Kendallville, died Jan. 24, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

