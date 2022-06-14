GARRETT — Exchange student Nene Sawada from Aichi, Japan, arrived in Garrett in August where she was welcomed by host family Josh and Brianne Haiflich and daughters.
Sawada spent the school year at Garrett High School where she was a varsity basketball cheerleader. She enjoyed going to sporting events, the Miss Garrett Pageant, the DeKalb County Fair, Blue Moon and the prom and many other activities during her stay.
She traveled with her host family to Melbourne Beach, Disney, New York City during her year of exchange.
Sawada enjoyed meeting new friends, trying new food and experiencing new traditions and will miss Garrett when she returns home early in June.
