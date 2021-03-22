AUBURN — Since opening its doors in July 2016, Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana has served more than 1,500 women who have visited the center a total of 7,000 times.
The center has performed about 2,000 ultrasounds and 1,800 pregnancy tests and celebrated approximately 1,200 births, with 202 more babies already on the way.
Its services of pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting classes and counseling are offered at no charge to any woman who needs them. The center, at 918 W. 7th St. in Auburn, chiefly serves women from DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties, but those from outside the four-county region also are welcome, said the center’s executive director, Ann Freeman.
The center is designed to give its clients a feeling of comfort, peace and safety — like a home — Freeman said. Comfortable couches and chairs are in its seating areas, and rooms and children’s books can be found throughout the center as part of its early literacy program.
Freeman said the center is a life-affirming agency, and women who suspect they may be pregnant receive counseling on their options in order to make educated decisions. While some women may be excited to learn they are pregnant, others may be uncertain, so the center aims to provide them with objective and truthful information, Freeman said.
“We want to hear her story — highlight that woman’s strengths,” Freeman said.
The center’s counselors are skilled in meeting the women with love and showing them they have value, Freeman added.
After receiving a first-trimester ultrasound and a decision for life is made, women are encouraged to return to the center throughout their pregnancy and beyond for support and educational classes. Freeman said 98% of women who walk through its doors choose life.
As part of its educational program, Women’s Care Center offers classes in birth preparation as well as parenting. For attending those classes as well as attending appointments and classes with a support person, families earn coupons they can spend in the center’s Crib Club.
The Crib Club is stocked with an array of items ranging from babies’ and children's clothing to diapers to breast-feeding support supplies.
Freeman said through a partnership with the Christ Child Society in Fort Wayne, the center receives new items for the Crib Club. Other gently used items are received in the form of donations. Diapers are a hot commodity at the Crib Club, with about 44,000 having been distributed since the center opened, Freeman said.
Support of the center’s families does not stop once a child is born. Classes and supplies are available for parents with children from birth to age 5.
In addition to Freeman, the center’s staff is made up of lead counselor and nurse Heather Hunter, counselor Michelle Garcia and counselor Emma Pineda, who is Spanish-speaking.
The center, a nonprofit organization, is funded entirely by donations and grants and hosts two fundraisers — Taste of Life and a golf outing — each year.
Historically, Taste of Life has been an in-person gathering featuring the region's wine and craft beers, food and the opportunity to win baskets in a raffle. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year’s Taste of Life event will take place April 15 from 6-7 p.m. and will be a virtual gathering, Freeman said. People can register for the free event at www.bit.ly/attendTOL2021.
A live drawing of basket winners will be streamed on Facebook Live following the release at 6 p.m. of the center’s newest promotional video that features the testimony of two mothers served by the agency.
Raffle tickets cost $5 apiece or $25 for six and may be purchased by mailing raffle ticket donations by April 12 to 918 W. 7th St., Auburn, IN 46706. An email address and/or phone number must be included so the center can place tickets in the raffle basket drawing of choice.
Also on April 15, as part of Taste of Life, Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room will participate in Dine 2 Donate, where 15% of customers’ bills, both dine-in and carryout, will be donated to the center on presentation of a flyer.
To make a donation to benefit Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana, visit bit.ly/TOL2021.
For more event information, visit https://news.wccnei.org/taste-of-life.
Women's Care Center was founded in South Bend in 1984. Nationally, it operates 33 centers in 12 states.
