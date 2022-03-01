GARRETT — The NRA Foundation has awarded the Garrett High School Shotgun Sports Club a grant totaling $3,000 to fund ammunition costs for the athletes to shoot competitively this summer.
“We are very excited about our season and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community,” said club coach Victor Hammond.
In addition to the NRA Foundation grants, this project will be funded through coaches and student-athlete contributions through personal fundraising and out-of-pocket expenses. The athletes will pay a flat and minimal fee each year to participate in the program as a member. Coaches are responsible for their own funding to and from each event in addition to any supplies and endorsement certificates and licenses they purchase, without any reimbursement for costs.
Student athletes are to seek a business sponsorship or donation to the club each year. Additionally, the club actively seeks out other sources of funding through the donations of personal members and businesses of the community aside from their businesses and other organizations.
“For that, we are significantly grateful, as well to their contributions in addition to the NRA Foundation,” Hammond said. The National Rifle Association Foundation is the primary source to this program’s success and the opportunities available for Garrett athletes. The club is perpetually grateful for them to be their primary sponsors and revenue source.
“The way by which we shall impact our program is through the success of the student athletes on the field of play and in the classroom,” he said. “Additionally, our student athletes will be measured by their character on, and off, of the field to where marksmanship is made.”
The sport of clay shooting teaches many life lessons. The design, as coaches and ambassadors of the program, is to help in spreading the sport and growing the community of clay shooting by allowing for anyone to shoot and be given the opportunity to be a successful and well-rounded shooter through the thanks in funding from the National Rifle Association.
“Garrett is a blue-collar, hard-working American community, and our sense of pride and tradition follows that hard-work and blue-collar mentality to this day,” Hammond said. “Our students will understand the measure of their hard work and the meaning to their community by becoming successful on the clay shooting fields through their work ethic.
“Our student athletes will understand that the concept of American marksmanship is at a high-standard in accordance to Amendment II of the United States Constitution, and with American grit and the pride and tradition that has been bestowed to us through our forefathers. In turn, we plan to continue that trend for generations to come.”
The Shotgun Sports Club held its first practice on Feb. 23 at Auburn Conservation Club. The public is welcome to attend practices.
