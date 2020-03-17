GARRETT — With chairs arranged in 6-foot spacing, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday assessed decisions made over the previous weekend to provide safety to students and staff during the coronavirus health emergency.
The school district is utilizing a combination of waiver days and virtual learning days from now through a tentative return of April 13 when school buildings would reopen.
The upcoming calendar includes seven eLearning Days, five waiver days, six spring break days and a Good Friday day off. All events and activities through April 13, both co-curricular and extracurricular including community meetings and events, practices and activities at Garrett-Keyser-Butler buildings are canceled.
During scheduled e-Learning days, teachers will be reporting to work remotely, similar to a weather-related eLearning day, and will be available to assist students with assignments and questions. Students will be expected to complete the assigned eLearning, and teachers and students will be expected to communicate.
Specific eLearning directions will be communicated by each student’s teachers. Technology support will be available as needed. There will not be any new eLearning assignments issued on the waiver days, which will be used by teachers to plan instruction for students, evaluate student work and collaborate.
On Monday, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Food Services began a free meal package pickup program for students in kindergarten through grade 12 due to the temporary school closure. The program will continue on March 30 and April 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
These meal packages contain a breakfast and lunch for each non-vacation day during the week. Pickup is offered at door 7, the front door of J.E. Ober Elementary School, and door 20, the activity drop-off door near the football field. This service is for all students, in addition to those receiving free or reduced lunches. This is a drive-up service; families do not need to leave their cars.
On the first day, 606 meal packages containing four meals were handed out, for a total of 2,424 meals.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver told board members several noncertified employees have been working in many capacities to assist other areas in the school, and custodial staff members are working ahead on repairs and cleaning that would be done later in year, as their hours are impacted by the school closure. Weaver introduced a resolution giving the administration permission to continue to find work for these employees in order for them to continue to receive paychecks during these uncertain times. The board unanimously passed the measure.
Board members praised Weaver and administrators, along with county and state officials, for their handling of the coronavirus and related issues.
High school instructors Bill Thomas and Mark Claxton shared highlights of a student trip last week to Washington, D.C., where they visited historic several sites including the Shanksville, Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial, Gettysburg battlefield, the Capitol building, Ford’s Theater and the White House Visitors Center.
The Garrett group was among the last tours at the Smithsonian and the Holocaust Museums prior to their closing due to health issues. Their tours of Arlington Cemetery and Mount Vernon were canceled due to closures, they said. The trip to Washington, D.C., is held every other year. Students were at the U.S. Capitol Friday night when coronavirus legislation was passed, they said.
Head Start Director Jonell Malcolm said those congressional actions provided government funding through April 20 for the 52 Head Start staff members and food service staff ,who will hand delivery food to those in need.
“What a blessing to meet those needs. We will make it through this,” Malcolm said,
Building administrators also offered reports to the board.
J.E. Ober Principal Kristi Surfus said 60 packets were taken to the post office for students who do not have internet access during the school closure, with the help of instructional assistants.
Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden congratulated student Jude Hoeffel for winning the regional spelling bee and advancing to the national spelling bee in May.
Fielden praised instructional assistants and secretaries for dealing with people and questions ‘in a unique situation,” adding he feels “very confident, with what we have to deal with, we came up with absolutely the best plan we can use. I think we do eLearning as well as anyone in the state.”
High school Principal Matt Smith said students just completed the first round of ISTEP testing. “Who knows what happens on part two?” he added. This will be the last class to take the ISTEP testing in the high school level, he added.
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Marilyn Feagler as district bus monitor and the hiring of Rudy Fuentes for that position; and the resignation of Charles McKinney as custodian. The board approved Phil Haynes as a volunteer high school assistant track coach.
