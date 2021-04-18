CHURUBUSCO — Garrett's boys track team finished fourth among 12 teams at the Churubusco Invitational Saturday.
The host Eagles were team champions with 141 points. Manchester (93) was second, followed by Woodlan (79.5) and Garrett with 52.
Wabash (50) was fifth, Fremont (45) was sixth, Jimtown (44.5) was seventh and Eastside (34) finished eighth.
Elkhart Christian (26) was ninth, Monroe Central (25) was 10th, Blackhawk Christian (16) was 11th and Lakewood Park (12) placed 12th.
Garrett's Kenan Kennedy cleared 6-feet, 1-inch to win the high jump.
Chandler Minnich cleared 10-feet for second place in the pole vault. He ran 46.07 seconds for seventh in the 300-meter hurdles and ran 21.20 for eighth in the 110-meter hurdles.
Seth Montoya (24.05) was fourth in the 200-meter dash. He ran 54.28 for fifth in the 400.
Tanner McMain (10:35.93) placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run. Luke Coffman (4:55.32) was sixth in the 1,600. Cliff Andrews (40-3.5) was seventh in the shot put. Jaxson Gould (112-7) was eighth in the discus. Trevor Armstrong (5:02.81) was eighth in the 1,600.
Garrett placed fifth in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and seventh in the 4x100 relay.
Eastside's Konner Lower won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. His time was 4:31.44 in the 1,600 and 10:19.05 in the 3,200.
The Blazers' Nic Blair (53.41) was fourth in the 400.
Dane Sebert (126-10) was third in the discus and eighth in the shot put (40-1.5).
