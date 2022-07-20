GARRETT — Garrett Police Chief Gerald Kline, who took over the position on June 7, responded at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Works to online comments regarding increased criminal activity and lack of police response in the past weeks.
Looking back to the beginning of May, Kline said he found nine thefts for vehicles, mostly netting loose change. While the department doesn’t have a clear suspect at this point, multiple calls by people seeing juveniles at night have been reported, Kline said.
“But by the time we get to the area, we haven’t been able to locate them,’ he said.
“We have had four vehicles stolen since that time. All four have been recovered, and all four persons who have stolen those vehicles will be charged,” Kline added, “so there are things that are happening, but those people are being prosecuted for them.
“Although that sounds, at times, like we are not doing the job, the job is getting done. We are following through on those investigations and people are being charged,” the chief said.
A food vendor reported a theft during the Heritage Days event on July 3-4. The stolen items were recovered, some of which were perishable. Evidence from the scene is being sent to the lab for analysis to see if there is a suspect, Kline added.
Officers were also involved in a vehicle pursuit last week resulting in four arrests, one of which battered an officer.
Kline’s report from July 5-17 showed 173 calls for service, two traffic tickets, 12 traffic warnings two property damage accidents and two personal injury accidents. Thirteen arrests were recorded during the period and 60 business checks were made.
Also Tuesday, City Planner Milton Otero reported the Redevelopment Commission approved funding for several projects, including not to exceed costs of $83,000 for a new salt barn and $118,000 for the entire Franklin Street parking lot.
Also approved was tuck-pointing for the remainder of the City Hall building at $46,000, additional plaster work behind the City Hall chambers at $4,230 and a downtown façade grant for the Garrett Eagles for $1,500.
LaLos Mexican Restaurant submitted a rendering for a possible extended sidewalk/parklet along the east side of the eatery on North Peters Street, Otero said. The owner’s intention is to take the entire 12 feet of sidewalk and use it as outdoor seating with an overhead roof and fencing around the perimeter. The rendering also shows the removal of four parking stalls and asphalt to create a new, 5-foot wide concrete pad around the structure in order to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standard.
Currently, tables are positioned on the sidewalk, in violation of the ADA requirement. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said a cease-and-desist letter would be sent to the restaurant pending a solution between the owners and the city.
Both Mayor Todd Fiandt and board member Tom Kleeman expressed disfavor with the plan Tuesday. Following discussion about the situation for the past two months, Kleeman said the board did not necessarily give the owners approval to submit any plans.
“While there is nothing wrong to submit plans, where I do have a problem is going in the street and taking the sidewalk into the street,” Kleeman said, “but streets aren’t sidewalks and sidewalks aren’t streets.”
“I agree with (Kleeman). I think it’s a great drawing and everything, but I don’t think they need to be in the street,” Fiandt said.
Assistant City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff suggested it was not so much a legal issue but could be worked out in the interest of community relationship. The owner is invited to attend a meeting with city leaders in the coming weeks.
Carson Smith, business development associate with Envoy Companies based in Fishers, offered benefits of his company teaming up in future projects in Garrett implementing the build, operate, transfer strategy (BOT) method where the city leases property from a developer who builds the project to the city’s specifications and could involve many local contractors in the process. The city would then take ownership of the property after it is paid off.
While no specific project was mentioned, the city is seeking input from developers regarding upcoming projects for the water and wastewater plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.