KENDALLVILLE — Home course advantage.
Peaking at the right time.
The magic touch in the postseason.
Explain it any way you want to. The East Noble boys golf team doesn’t care.
Behind a 69 from individual champion Caden Anderson, the Knights took third place in the sectional at Noble Hawk Friday, earning them a trip to the regional.
Leo repeated as champion, posting three of the top five scores and shooting 298. Carroll also advanced at 310, with the Knights taking the final team regional berth. The top three teams, and the top three finishers not on those teams, qualified for the regional, to be held Thursday at Stonehenge in Winona Lake.
Garrett’s Carter Demske slipped inside the cutoff line with a 74 to qualify for regional individually for the second straight year.
Demske said just playing solid golf was enough for him to repeat as a regional qualifier.
“I wasn’t hitting the ball off the planet or anything, I was just hitting it straight,” he said. “I was hitting greens and getting my pars.
“(The wind) was definitely a big factor. You just had to get the right yardage to the hole and get it on the green.”
Demske said he hit the green from 200 yards out on No. 4 and then two-putted for par, and pointed to that as one of his highlights for the day.
“That was a big momentum swing,” he said.
Garrett had 365 as a team, with Jacob Borns shooting an 84 for the best score behind Demske.
Along with Anderson’s 2-under-par 69 to top the field, East Noble got a 79 from Ryan Norden, an 83 from Ronan Fisher, an 85 from Nate Bowker and an 89 from Joey Sorrell to edge Columbia City by two strokes for third place.
Staying out of trouble was a key for Anderson.
“The key was hitting greens,” he said. “I started off with a birdie which got a lot of the nerves out. I was consistent hitting greens. I didn’t get a lot of putts to drop, but I minimized mistakes, and I only had one bogey the whole round.”
The warm temperatures and the wind, which kicked up a little as the last groups were finishing, didn’t affect Anderson’s game.
“I play here a lot. Whatever this course shows me, I’m prepared for it,” he said. “Starting on the back really helped, playing the back without the wind. Then going to the front, we play a lot of matches in the spring, and we’re pretty used to the conditions. The team did a great job today and we’re really happy to move on.”
Columbia City was a sectional champion at Warsaw last year, but was assigned to the East Noble Sectional this time. The Eagles missed advancing as a team for the first time since 2017. Kam Hoag shot a 73 and Andrew Hedrick a 74 to join Demske as individual regional qualifiers.
Among other area teams, Fremont was fifth at 333, led by an 80 from Ashland Benner. DeKalb got 82s from Carter Valencic and Alex Zimmerman, and was sixth in the team standings at 336.
Gage Hankey led Angola with an 82 as the Hornets were seventh at 345. Then came Central Noble at 358 led by Jeremiah Imhof’s 85.
Eastside was 11th at 373 and topped by an 86 from Clayton Minnick. Churubusco’s team score was 454. Mason Jacks and Caden Ummel both shot 106 for the Eagles.
East Noble Sectional
Team scores (top 3 advance to regional): 1. Leo 298, 2. Carroll 310, 3. East Noble 316, 4. Columbia City 318, 5. Fremont 333, 6. DeKalb 338, 7. Angola 345, 8. Central Noble 358, 9. Garrett 365, 10. FW Northrop 368, 11. Eastside 373, 12. Churubusco 454.
Top Individuals (i-qualified for regional as individual): 1. Caden Anderson (EN) 69, 2. Justin Hicks (Leo) 72, T-3. i-Kam Hoag (CC), Wes Opliger (Leo), Caden Matthias (Leo) 73, T-6. i-Carter Demske (GR), i-Andrew Hedrick (CC) 74, 8. Tyrus Whitman (Nrp) 75.
Team-by-team scoring
Leo 298 — Justin Hicks 31-41 72, Wes Opliger 35-38 73, Patrick Judd 41-42 83, Caden Matthias 37-36 73, Brooks Opliger 39-41 80.
Carroll 310 — Joseph Sellers 36-42 78, Donald Dimberio 39-38 77, Camden Meyers 36-42 78, Griffin Scheele 37-40 77, Sam Campbell 39-39 78.
East Noble 316 — Caden Anderson 35-34 69, Ryan Norden 38-41 79, Ronan Fisher 40-43 83, Joey Sorrell 45-44 89, Nate Bowker 42-43 85.
Columbia City 318 — Kam Hoag 35-38 73, Andrew Hedrick 35-39 74, Rhet Wilson 40-44 84, Sam Bechtold 42-45 87, Jacob Reiff 42-47 89.
Fremont 333 — Luke Campbell 40-44 84, Ashland Benner 39-41 80, Zander Reetz 37-45 82, Trevor Reetz 39-48 87, Jake Hilvers 47-45 92.
DeKalb 338 — Grant Stuckey 44-43 87, Grant Fetter 41-46 87, Carter Valencic 44-38 82, Alex Zimmerman 40-42 82, Logan Hartsough 46-41 87.
Angola 345 — Mason Gruner 43-46 89, Gage Hankey 36-46-82, Johnny Shull 40-46 86, Ethan Plush 45-43 88, Austin Kuster 49-48 97.
Central Noble 358 — Blake Weeks 48-48 96, Landen Vice 43-47 90, Owen Norris 40-53 93, Jeremiah Imhof 40-45 85, Tyler Vandegrift 45-45 90.
Garrett 365 — Carter Demske 36-38 74, Jacob Borns 39-45 84, Carter Overbay 43-45 88, Dylan DeKoninck 59-60 119, Connor Morimanno 60-67-127.
Northrop 368 — Tyrus Whitman 38-37 75, Ashton Davidson 43-44 87, Jeremy Scott 48-50 98, Kyran Vongchaphanch 53-55 108.
Eastside 373 — Reece Myers 39-50 89, Braxtyn Chamberlain 47-46 93, Clayton Minnick 38-48-86, Gunnar Czaja 47-58 105, Carter Helbert 54-53 107.
Churubusco 454 — Mason Jacks 58-48 106, Caden Ummel 59-57 106, Carter VanHouten 67-68 135, Luke Price 57-65 122, Reise Buchhop 57-63 120.
