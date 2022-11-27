STROH — Junior Kelsey Bergman had a triple-double and senior Bailey Kelham had a double-double as Garrett’s girls basketball team picked up a 45-36 win over Prairie Heights Saturday.
In the boys’ game, seniors Isaiah Malone and Chase Bachelor combined for 44 points as the host Panthers held off Garrett 52-50.
Bergman led Garrett with 18 points to go with 11 blocked shots and a team-best 23 rebounds. Kelham finished with 16 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.
Maddy Schenkel picked up six points and Emma LaPato had three. Sarah DePew and Brooklyn Jacobs made one free throw each.
The Railroader girls improved to 2-4 in all games and picked up their first win in Northeast Corner Conference play. Prairie Heights is 0-5 in all games and 0-4 in NECC play.
Malone paced the Panther boys with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Bachelor finished with 20 points, including four three-pointers, and added seven rebounds. Bachelor and Malone had three steals each.
Parker Reed led Garrett with 16 points and Konner DeWitt added 13. Kyle Smith had eight points, Tyler Gater had six, Drayton Myers scored five and Luke Coffman finished with two.
Prairie Heights is now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Garrett is 0-2 in all games and 0-1 in the NECC.
In the girls’ game, the host Panthers led 12-6 after a quarter and 24-17 at halftime. Garrett outscored Prairie Heights 12-9 in the third and won behind a 16-3 fourth quarter.
In the boys’ game, Prairie Heights led 15-12 after a quarter and 27-23 at halftime. The Railroaders outscored the Panthers 18-15 in the third but the hosts held a 10-9 advantage in the fourth.
