GARRETT — The year 2020 will be forever known as the year of change ... and more change ... and more change.
COVID-19 wreaked havoc on just about every aspect of society, including the 2019-2020 school year, but the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District is still on target to begin the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday, Aug. 13, said Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
Like everything, however, those plans could, well, change.
The school district will offer traditional, in-person instruction; a blended model using both online and in-person experiences and 100 percent virtual learning with no in-person instruction.
In the blended model, Weaver explained, students will work from home for a portion of their curriculum, but would also come to school at scheduled times for lessons, seminars, courses and other experiences.
"The majority of our families have indicated they would like an in-person traditional model of school," she added. "We can't wait to welcome them back on Aug. 13.
“When we asked them for what type of learning environment they wanted for their children, a majority of families obviously want a traditional, in-person option. A little over 75 percent want an in-person option,” Weaver said.
“We’ve done three surveys so far, and several pieces have been put into place. We are offering some different learning environments and models. The latest survey we did was in collaboration with DeKalb Central and DeKalb Eastern so that we gained the same information across the county.”
Friday, Weaver appeared in a video that also featured DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders and DeKalb Eastern Superindentent Dr. Jeff Stephens.
“Our educational leaders, our school administrators and our teachers are working to develop a safe reopening framework for the 20-21 school year," Weaver said.
“This includes items like extensive cleaning and sanitizing procedures, considerations for opportunities for social distancing where possible, and the recommendation regarding the wearing of masks," she continued. "That’s a recommendation, not a requirement at this time, but we do know things can change.
“We are all actively preparing to open our schools on our original calendar start dates while focusing on the health and safety of our students and our staff,” she said.
Weaver added, “All of our reopening plans will follow the guidance of Gov. Eric Holcomb, the DeKalb County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Education. The nature of these plans will remain fluid and are subject to change as we continue to closely monitor the new safety recommendations and the research surrounding COVID-19.”
In the most recent survey, 33.9 percent of Garrett-Keyser-Butler parents "disagree" with students wearing face masks and coverings, and another 31.4 percent "strongly disagree."
In contrast, 23 percent of parents "agree" with face masks and coverings and 11.7 percent "strongly agree."
In another survey question, 26 percent of parents "disagree" and 25 percent "strongly disagree" with students wearing face masks or coverings during portions of the school day when social distancing cannot be maintained.
By comparison, 30 percent of parents "agree" and 18.9 percent "strongly agree" with students wearing face masks or coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Each question drew over 600 responses.
In a question geared toward parents of children who ride the bus, 48.1 percent of parents responded their children "will not ride the bus" if face masks or coverings are required, and would arrange to transport their children to school. Another 7.1 percent indicated they were "not likely" to have their children ride the bus.
In comparison, 24.2 percent of parents said their children "will ride the bus" if face masks or coverings are required, while 8 percent said they were "likely" to have their children ride the bus. Another 12.5 percent were undecided.
“We’re not surprised by the results of the survey,” Weaver said.
“We appreciate the time and the attention that our Garrett families have taken in order to provide us with feedback,” she said. “We definitely value and want to know what they’re thinking in terms of their child’s education.
“They’re partners with us. We need to work together as a team,” Weaver added. “It’s helpful to have their information. We do appreciate their participation and their engagement.”
